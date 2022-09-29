LATINO RESTAURANT ASSOC. CHEFMAKER PROGRAM: AMATEUR COOKS TRAIN UNDER A PROFESSIONAL CHEF

Chefmaker pairs six up-and-coming home cooks with local restaurants for hands-on culinary and business training. The result is a one-night-only meal service you cannot miss!

LOS ANGELES, CA – SEPTEMBER 29, 2022 – The Latino Restaurant Association (LRA) has announced to launch of its Chefmaker 2022 program. In its second year, the LRA invites everyday people who have always aspired to become a chef but never had any formal training to come up with a delicious appetizer, meal, or dessert concept and apply for this innovative culinary mentorship and business training program.

The primary sponsor is Wells Fargo Bank. https://www.chef-maker.com

In a competitive application process, six aspiring chefs will be chosen and matched with a local restaurant for hands-on training in restaurant service, menu design, meal prep, staffing, and customer feedback. The result is a one-night meal service to test market their dishes with their respective partner restaurants. One of the participating chefs this year is celebrity Chef Susan Feniger and her Santa Monica restaurant, Socalo.

Following the restaurant tastings, the aspiring chefs, along with additional Chefmaker applicants, will receive one-on-one, no-cost business coaching from the Orange County Inland Empire Small Business Development Center Network and access to ongoing resources and networking through the Latino Restaurant Association.

The goal of Chefmaker 2022 is to give aspiring chefs access to the training and resources they need to jumpstart their culinary dreams after the devastating economic impacts of the pandemic.

The next scheduled Chefmaker participant, restaurant and training, and showcase dates are as follows.

Restaurant: Falasophy

Address: 920 Spectrum Center Drive, Irvine, CA 92618

Aspiring Chef: Israel Sanchez – A Navy Veteran with 12 years of proud service to our nation. Homegrown in the USA, he is the son of an immigrant single mother who worked tirelessly in and outside of the home to ensure Israel learned great values.

Being a current Director of Nursing with over 19 years of experience, Israel’s honored to be a member of Sigma Theta Tau (honor nursing society) and the Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology (APIC). He also volunteers and works with government organizations to improve the care provided to the patient population. His purpose and mission are to change the culture in our healthcare industry and implement a culture of safety.

With this impressive background in the medical industry, Israel also loves to cook! And this time, Israel decided it was time to pursue a lifelong dream (becoming a chef).

Restaurant: Falasophy – Rashad Moumneh, Founder and Chief of Falasophy. Is a Lebanese Restaurant based in Irvine, California. Since 2014 the philosophy of Falasophy is one that couples the “love of life” culture and tradition of incredible hospitality with authentic Mediterranean food. It all started with a food truck serving falafel in Orange County.

At that time, Rashad couldn’t afford a restaurant, but the Mediterranean ethos was always present. From day one, they have worked to make their food as authentic as possible to give customers the best experience by serving only items that they love and always working to improve their offerings. Falosphy prides itself on using the best cuts of meat for its shawarma and kebabs. Their branding and personality are upbeat and all about fun and enjoyment.

Training Date: Thursday, October 06

Location: Falaspphy

920 Spectrum Center Drive, Irvine, CA 92618

(949) 536-05008

Time: 2 pm – 5 pm

Showcase Dinner Date: Friday, October 07

Location: Falaspphy

920 Spectrum Center Drive, Irvine, CA 92618

(949) 536-05008

Time: 6:30 pm -8:00 pm

About the Latino Restaurant Association

The Latino Restaurant Association strives to be the number one source for all aspects of the Latino restaurant industry. We are dedicated to promoting, supporting, and serving our restaurant member community. By investing in membership, you will have a platform to share your advocacy priorities, gain access to business-building tools and develop meaningful relationships with your peers.

