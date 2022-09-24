Musical Theatre West Announces 2023 Season

LONG BEACH (September 24, 2022) – Long Beach’s Musical Theatre West (MTW) announced its production lineup for the upcoming 2023 season. MTW’s 2023 season offers a collection of beloved classics from the screen, brought to life on stage. Subscriptions are now available through the box office. Call 562-856-1999 to reserve your seats for the season. Season subscription packages begin at $60.

“This is a season full of big, beautiful, ambitious stories. We have a fantastic collection of iconic Broadway classics that we are thrilled to be able to bring to Southern California next season,” shared Paul Garman, Executive Director/Producer of Musical Theatre West. “We could not be more excited for our audiences to experience the type of magic only live theatre can provide.”

Musical Theatre West’s 2023 season line-up includes:

9 to 5: The Musical | February 10 – 26, 2023

Based on the hit movie, with music and lyrics by Dolly Parton and a book by Patricia Resnick, 9 to 5: The Musical is a side-splitting salute to corporate sisterhood and workplace revenge! Shortly after three co-workers share their fantasies of how they’d give their sexist, egotistical, oppressive boss the boot, events conspire to allow them to take control of the company that’s been keeping them down. Hey, a girl can scheme, can’t she?

An American in Paris | April 14 – 30, 2023

An American soldier, an alluring French woman, and an indomitable European city each yearn for a new beginning in the aftermath of World War II. Inspired by the Academy Award winning 1951 film, An American in Paris features an enchanting score by George and Ira Gershwin, a fresh, sophisticated book by Tony nominee and Pulitzer Prize finalist Craig Lucas, and stunning choreography from tap to ballet that will sweep you off your feet!

The Wizard of Oz | July 7 – 23, 2023

We’re off to see the Wizard! This timeless tale of a Kansas farm girl who travels over the rainbow – only to discover there’s no place like home – has been charming audiences for generations. Follow the yellow brick road all the way to the Emerald City in this delightful stage adaptation of L. Frank Baum’s enduring classic. Filled with brains, heart, and courage, and featuring the iconic score from the MGM film, The Wizard of Oz is sure to be fun for the whole family!

The Sound of Music | Oct 20 – Nov 5, 2023

A story of hope in the face of rising horrors, this final collaboration between Richard Rodgers & Oscar Hammerstein II has become known and loved throughout the world. Maria, a free-spirited postulant, is sent to serve as a governess to seven motherless children. Using patience, kindness and the love of music she ultimately wins the hearts of both the children and their father, but the family must soon make the unthinkable choice to flee their homeland.

MTW’s performances will be held at The Carpenter Performing Arts Center located at 6200 E. Atherton St, Long Beach, CA 90815.

This season will see the return of MTW’s full-season subscription package, which guarantees patrons tickets to all four productions up to 35% off the regular ticket price. To purchase a subscription for the 2023 season, dial the box office at 562-856-1999 or visit their website