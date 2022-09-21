ABCUSD’s Carmenita MS and Wittmann ES Named Blue Ribbon Schools

Only 29 schools in California share the honor and 297 in the United States.

September 21, 2022~The U.S. Department of Education has recognized outstanding schools through the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program for 39 years. This year, the program recognizes two ABC Unified School District schools – Carmenita Middle School and Wittmann Elementary School.

“We are proud to have two schools named National Blue Ribbon Schools this year,” said ABC Unified School District Interim Superintendent Toan Nguyen. “I congratulate both Mr. Castillo and Mr. Marco, along with their teams of educators and staff, for earning this prestigious designation.”

Both Carmenita Middle School and Wittmann Elementary School received recognition in the Exemplary High Performing Schools category, meaning they are among the state’s highest performing schools as measured by state assessments or nationally normed tests. Carmenita Middle School has received this recognition before, in 1991. This is Wittmann Elementary School’s first National Blue Ribbon.

“This is an amazing honor,” said Carmenita Principal Rober Castillo. “This recognition is a reflection of our school community’s strong commitment to academic excellence. I couldn’t be more proud.”

“We are beyond excited about this recognition,” added Wittmann Principal Miguel Marco. “Our families, teachers and staff work together on a shared goal – student achievement. This honor is the result of our dedication to that shared goal.”

This year, the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program recognizes schools for their overall academic performance and for closing the achievement gap. Only 13 middle schools and 11 elementary schools were recognized in California. The National Blue Ribbon Schools award affirms the hard work of educators, families, and communities in creating school environments where students are challenged and engaged.

“I applaud all the honorees for the 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools Award for creating vibrant, welcoming, and affirming school communities where students can learn, grow, reach their potential, and achieve their dreams,” said Secretary Cardona.

You can learn more about the 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools at www.nationalblueribbonschools.ed.gov.