Rooty-Tooty! IHOP Coming to Cerritos Towne Center

September 20, 2022

Lover of pancakes and unlimited coffee will be happy to know that IHOP will be opening inside the Cerritos Town Center taking over the former Arte Café restaurant.

What better way to go to an early movie than to have breakfast at IHOP and then go to the movie theater right next door!

HMG-CN is trying to gather more information about the eventual opening.