NLMUSD Sets Dates For By-Trustee Area Election System Meetings

September 19, 2022

NORWALK, Calif. – The Norwalk-La Mirada Unified School District has set dates for public hearings regarding the transition to a By-Trustee Area election system set to begin in November 2024.

The first two hearings will be special Board of Education meetings on September 22nd, and September 29th at 5:00 p.m. The purpose of these two meetings is to set the criteria for drafting trustee area maps. Once the criteria are set by the Board, the District will begin the process of drafting trustee area maps.

The next two hearings will be added to the agenda of the open session of regularly scheduled Board meetings on Monday, October 10th, and Monday, October 24th scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. These hearings will be dedicated to reviewing trustee areas that have been drawn by demographers for approval. Community members may also submit user-generated maps based on the criteria set by the Board of Education. This interactive tool will be available on the By-Trustee Area homepage at www.nlmusd.org/trusteearea/.

Additional meetings may be scheduled to finalize trustee areas. The selected trustee area map would be submitted to the Los Angeles County Committee on School District Reorganization for community feedback and approval.

NLM community members can submit feedback on the transition to [email protected] Updated information will be housed on the District website at www.nlmusd.org/trusteearea/.