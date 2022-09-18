Leading 21-3 at Half, Rams Hold on to Beat Falcons 31-27

Photo by Fred Zermeno.

September 18, 2022

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Wide receiver Allen Robinson II scored his first touchdown as a Ram, rookie defensive back Cobie Durant snagged his first career interception and first career sack, and wide receiver Cooper Kupp had another monster game as the Rams (1-1) held on to defeat the Falcons 31-27 Sunday afternoon at SoFi Stadium. Aaron Donald and the Rams’ defense held the Falcons on the final few plays of the game. Seen above is Donald recovering a Falcon’s fumble as Coach Sean McVay (back right) cheers him on.