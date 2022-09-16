MOLAA CELEBRATES LATINX HERITAGE MONTH WITH A SERIES OF ART WORKSHOPS, DANCE CLASSES, POP-UP SHOPS ON SUNDAY, SEPT. 18TH

WHAT: The Museum of Latin American Art (MOLAA) is kicking off Latinx Heritage Month with a day full of FREE events to celebrate community, culture, and art.

Start the morning with a drawing workshop hosted by artist Maria Guadalupe at El Jardín de la Esquina.

Participate in two-afternoon workshops of dancing with renowned Folklorico dancer Susana G. Hinojosa.

Food will also be available to purchase by Boom Mexican Food Truck.

Finally, make your way to the pop-up shop for a book signing by Lil Libros author Cynthia Gonzalez and poetry readings by Matt Sedillo & David Romero along with many more.

More information can be found here: https://molaa.org/2022-latinx-heritage-month

WHEN: Sunday, September 18th, 2022

11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

WHERE: Museum of Latin American Art (MOLAA)

628 Alamitos Avenue

Long Beach, CA

(562) 437-1689