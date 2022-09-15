Immigrants: What in the Fuck is Wrong With Texas’ Abbott and Florida DeSantis?

September 15, 2022

Why has it become politically correct to send immigrants to Democratic states because they are sanctuary cities, shipping humans for political gain?

Today Texas Governor Greg “What shooting in Uvalde” Abbott sent two buses of migrants to Vice President Kamala Harris’ house.

Several families were in the busses along with children.

Not to be outdone, Florida’s Ron “Woke” DeSantis sent a plane full of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard.

Both moves set off a flurry of nonprofit work to help the migrants who had no idea where they were going and felt they were lied to by authorities.

Fifty were sent to MV, four of them were children between 3-8.

Shipping humans, you know that Karma is going to hit those two assholes one of these days.

Meanwhile, Joe Biden stops what would have been a crippling rail strike to the nation.