Supervisors Vote to Advance New Gun Regulation in LA County

September 13, 2022

Measures include ban on sale of .50 caliber handguns, new rules for gun dealers

Los Angeles, CA – Today, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to support a motion put forward by Supervisor Janice Hahn and co-authored by Supervisor Hilda Solis to advance a series of gun violence prevention measures in unincorporated Los Angeles County.

“When I was in Congress, we responded to horrific mass shootings with little more than moments of silence and thoughts and prayers,” said Supervisor Hahn. “I will not sit idly by when there is action that we can take to save lives. These gun violence prevention measures are commonsense and are under our authority at the County level to implement.”

“We need to make sure our priority of gun safety and restorative justice align with our codes and ordinances in our collective pursuit of public safety in the County. We will also continue to support restorative justice resources and violence prevention work through wonderful programs like those of the Office of Violence Prevention and the Commission on Human Relations’ LA vs. Hate initiative,” said Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda L. Solis, representing the First District.

The motion approved today directs County Counsel to draft ordinances to ban the sale of .50 caliber handguns and .50 caliber ammunition in unincorporated LA County, to implement zoning regulations with a buffer zone between gun and/or ammunition dealers and sensitive areas (e.g., schools, daycares, parks) in unincorporated Los Angeles County, and to prohibit the carrying of firearms on all Los Angeles County property.

The motion also advances amendments to the County Code to require gun stores in unincorporated Los Angeles County to implement commonsense measures including maintaining a fingerprint log, submitting annual sales reports, maintaining and reporting inventory in real-time, installing and maintaining security cameras, limiting minors’ access, and providing gun purchasers with information about current gun laws.

Finally, the motion directs the County’s legislative advocates to support legislation that would prohibit individuals on the No-Fly List from purchasing or possessing a firearm.

You can read the full motion here: http://file.lacounty.gov/SDSInter/bos/supdocs/172441.pdf