Santa Anita Park Set to Play Host to 2023 Breeders’ Cup

Los Angeles County’s Santa Anita Park has been selected as the venue for the Breeders’ Cup for the eleventh time. The Arcadia-based venue will stage the 40th anniversary of the Breeders’ Cup, one of the most prestigious thoroughbred horseracing events on the planet, let alone US horseracing.
The Breeders’ Cup World Championships ranks alongside the likes of the Cheltenham Festival, Royal Ascot and the Melbourne Spring Racing Carnival as the most influential horseracing events worldwide. It offers two days of highly competitive championship racing, with a total of 14 Grade 1 races scheduled and prize purses worth upwards of $31 million.
Drew Fleming, president and CEO of the Breeders’ Cup, described Santa Anita Park as “an integral part” of the event’s history and “the perfect venue” to stage the 40th anniversary.
Set against the breathtaking backdrop of the San Gabriel Mountains which lie along the Mojave Desert and the Los Angeles Basin, Santa Anita is one of the most picturesque racetracks in US horseracing.
The original Santa Anita Park was situated within “Rancho Santa Anita”, which eventually fell into the hands of multimillionaire Lucky Baldwin. It was under his ownership that the racetrack would suffer a catastrophic fire back in 1912, effectively destroying the facility.
Over two decades later, the Sunshine State’s lawmakers agreed to legalize parimutuel wagering and multiple organizations sought to repair and reopen racetracks across California. A group involving movie producer Hal Roach eventually acquired the land and the Los Angeles Turf Club was established.
The inaugural Santa Anita Handicap was staged in February 1935 and the venue regularly went on to attract Hollywood stars like Clark Gable, Cary Grant, and Esther Williams, while the likes of Bing Crosby and Harry Warner held shares in the racetrack’s corporation.
Interestingly, the Santa Anita Park circuit used to be a natural dirt track of 0.9 miles in length. The State of California mandated the racetrack’s owners to change this to a synthetic Cushion Track surface in 2007. However, problems with the maintenance and drainage of the surface saw the state allow the racetrack to restore its natural dirt track in 2010.
Santa Anita Park also has a hillside turf course that is uniquely downhill most of the way. In addition, there is a section of the track where the horses must cut across the dirt track in order to remain on the turf.
There’s also the remarkable Art Deco-style structure that is the Santa Anita Park grandstand, which sits 1,100-feet long. It stands almost in its original structure – built back in the 1930s – and can still hold up to 26,000 guests. The infield area of the circuit also includes parkland with picnic benches and trees, making it a hugely attractive place for people to enjoy.
Santa Anita Park is all set to hold the 2023 Breeders’ Cup for the 11th time. That means it has been staged elsewhere in the US 29 times. However, no other racetrack has hosted the Breeders’ Cup as many times as Santa Anita. Let’s take a look at a few of the other popular Breeders’ Cup venues throughout the years: