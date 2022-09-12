Cerritos Mayor Chuong Vo Uses Twisted Logic to Justify Let Freedom Ring Political Snub

Social media screenshot of the July 4th Cerritos Let Freedom Ring event where Cerritos Mayor Chuong Vo invited Republicans Michele Steel and Janet Ngyen (far left) and snubbed Democratic candidates Jay Chen, Kim Carr and Sharon Quik-Silva. In the foreground of this picture is Navy Veteran Jay Chen, who was not recognized by the city, even though the city was told he was there. Also seen is LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva who is currently under investigation. HMG-CN has opined that the Republican slant of Cerritos is why the city is left out of millions in federal budget dollars awards, funds that cities all around Cerritos are getting. Photo by Danny Hom.

September 12, 2022

By Brian Hews

During the Let Freedom Ring event in Cerritos this year, two Republican elected officials, who, because of redistricting, now represent Cerritos, were invited by the city to be seen on stage, while Democrats who will be running against those two Republicans were snubbed by the city council.

Democratic residents of Cerritos were understandably angry, more so because LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva, who is under investigation and threatened a reporter, was invited on stage.

Resident Roni Love wrote a letter to the City Council with a response from Mayor Chuong Vo that was written in true double-speak.

Vo stated “the event was not planned to be divisive.”

HMG-CN would hope you did not plan the event to be divisive Mr. Mayor.

Or maybe they did? Looking into his political crystal ball, Vo justified his double-talk by stating, “since they will represent Cerritos in the future, the city invited the two to the event.”

Please note that Rep. Michelle Steel, who was invited on stage, voted against the CHIPS Act, the Inflation Reduction Act, the 2022 Assault Weapons Ban, the Respect for Marriage Act, and the Access to Abortion Act. MAGA.

Vo said that since Jay Chen, Kim Carr and ABCUSD President Soo Yoo,“are not seated and elected positions representing the city in a federal or state capacity they were not included.”

So let’s invite a Representative who does not believe in a woman’s constitutional right to abortion and is OK with owning an AR-15 and who might not get elected… versus two Democrats who believe in inclusion and advocate for woman and could get elected.

This paper opined when Vo became mayor that the city would fall into turmoil because he has very litle experience….stay tuned.

Original letter from Roni Love

I was taken aback regarding this year’s July 4 “Let Freedom Ring” celebration when Janet Nguyen and Michelle Steele (both GOP candidates in the upcoming Congressional and State Senatorial elections) were present, while Sharon Quirk Silva, Jay Chen and Kim Carr (all Democrats) were not! To make matters worse, current LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva who is currently under investigation, also appeared onstage and was given the privilege of ringing our Freedom Bell!

To me and to my friends and neighbors, this was a purposeful affront to the diversity and beauty of our special city of Cerritos; not a way of bringing us together to celebrate the beauty of our differences.

Though we may have differing opinions on how we view and wish to celebrate this annual observance of our nationhood, I believe it should have been incumbent on you, our elected officials, to have taken this celebration of “Liberty and Justice for ALL” and used it to bring our community together; not by pushing it apart.

As we continue to work our way through the 3rd year of this pandemic, the social and political unrest our country is experiencing, and the many other issues that are pulling us apart, may we reflect on the direction we wish to go as a community; not as one separate faction. I believe that we have so much to offer if only we work together.

It is vital that we fulfill the promise of our country’s founding for everyone. I know that we have the potential to change and to live up to our national values. They should also be the impartial values of the City of Cerritos.

Roni Love

Letter from Mayor Vo

Dear Mrs. Love:

Thank you for your recent message to the Cerritos City Council regarding the July 4th “Let Freedom Ring” celebration. As a long-time resident of the City of Cerritos, who has contributed much to the community, we do value your comments.

I assure you, the Let Freedom Ring program was not planned to be divisive or partisan in nature but to be a celebration for the freedom we all enjoy in the United States of America.

As we all know, re-districting is occurring throughout the country and the districts that Congresswoman Steel and Assemblymember Nguyen represent will soon include the City of Cerritos in the foreseeable future.

Since these representatives reached out to the City to attend our program as seated members of the House of Representatives and the California Legislature, they were included in this year’s program.

However, Assemblymember Quirk Silva did not reach out to the City. Our current representatives, Congresswoman Sanchez, Senator Archuleta and Assemblymember Garcia were all invited but declined to attend.

Since Jay Chen, Kim Carr and Soo Yoo are not seated in elected positions representing the City in a federal or state capacity, they were not included in the program.

On behalf of the City of Cerritos, thank you for taking the time to share your thoughts and comments which will be taken into consideration when planning future events for the community.

Sincerely, Mayor Chuong Vo

Dear Chuong Vo:

I want to reply to your August 10th response to my letter addressed to the City Council re: Cerritos’ “Let Freedom Ring” celebration.

You wrote that the program wasn’t planned to be “divisive or partisan in nature” but I find that hard to believe.

For you and other council members to have approved of what transpired, I and those with whom I have spoken can only hold your words in disbelief.

If, in fact, Congressperson Steel and Assemblymember Nguyen asked to attend, in order for the event to have not been seen as partisan, you certainly took a position that did just the reverse!

You and I do not need to be in agreement on political issues, but as mayor you represent all of us, not just a segment; not just those with whom you hold the same beliefs.

I am more than disappointed in your response to me. I am angered. I had hoped that you would have apologized…publicly…but you did not and you underestimated the intelligence of your constituents.

Cerritos is stronger when we stand together.

Roni Love