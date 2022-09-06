Hindus Pressure ABCUSD to Close Schools on Diwali

September 6, 2022

In a June statement, distinguished Hindu statesman Rajan Zed put pressure on the ABCUSD to close on Diwali, this year on October 24.

“It is simply not fair to Hindu students in the ABCUSD to be required to be in school on their most popular festival while schools are closed on other religious days.”

Zed, President of the Universal Society of Hinduism, stated it is important for Hindu families to celebrate Diwali at home with their children.

Zed urged ABCUSD Board President Soo Yoo and Interim Superintendent Toan Nguyen to seriously consider making Diwali an official holiday.

Zed pointed out that a significant number of Hindu students attend ABCUSD and it was important to meet the religious and spiritual needs of Hindu students.

Zed asked, “If schools declared public holidays around other religious days, then why not Diwali? Holidays of all major religions should be honored, and no one should be punished for practicing their faith.”

It is unclear if the ABC can declare its own holiday.

Hinduism is the world’s oldest and third largest religion with approximately 1.2 billion followers, and moksh (liberation) is its ultimate goal. There are about three million Hindus in the United States.