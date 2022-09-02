Original Lobster Festival September 9-11, 2022 in Fountain Valley

September 2, 2022

The Original Lobster Festival, Southern California’s largest lobster festival, prepares fresh, live Maine lobsters in the world’s largest cookers, which steams up to a thousand pounds of lobster at a time—so there’s plenty to go around! And if that’s not enough, you can find all things lobster from lobster rolls to lobster mac and lobster fries, lobster bisque, and even lobster surf ‘n’ turf! Also, the infamous signature drink, the “Screaming Lobster,” among other specialty drinks.

You can dance it all off to some great live music, featuring incredible cover bands. If your fancy footwork needs refreshing, be sure to check out one of the fun dance instructions workshop to get you groovin’ all night long. Orsing along to all your favorite songs at the Karaoke Lounge with a live band.

Festival also features: food court serving up all kinds of tasty eats, local artisans, delicious desserts, large dance floor, exclusive VIP lounge/private cabanas, carnival rides, games, FREE souvenir e-photo, themed bar, a live sports tent where you can experience firsthand the highest-quality picture and heart-pounding sports action like never before while enjoying your lobster feasts.

Easily a family-friendly event, kids can enjoy face painting, magic shows and balloon twisting.

Tickets

$5 Fat Friday General Admission

$5 Beers Available for Purchase.

$13 One-Day General Admission (Sat./Sun.)

Children under 12 Free.

(Does not include food, drinks, carnival rides, games or VIP Lounge/Cabanas.)

INCLUDES: FREE Souvenir E-Photo, Live Music, Dance Floor and Lessons, Kid’s Stage with Magic Show(Sat./Sun.), El Baston del Rey Tequila/Whiskey Tasting, Live Sports Tent and Karaoke Lounge with Live Band(Fri./Sat. Night).

1.25LB. Lobster Feast + Admission — $40

2.5LBS. Jumbo Lobster Feast + Admission — $61

INCLUDES: one (or TWO) fresh live steamed lobster(s), coleslaw, dinner roll, watermelon, fresh cut lemons and butter dipping sauce. PLUS as a value-added service, we will do the crackin’, so you can do the eatin’with minimal effort.

VIP Lounge — $25 (Fri.)/$50 (Sat./Sun.)

Includes: a prime seat location with assigned seating under a canopy to keep you cool in an exclusive VIP area with all the amenities, all-day unlimited VIP access, complimentary beverage of choice, and front line privileges for meal line.

Private Furnished Cabanas are also available.

