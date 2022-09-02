LBCC Fall Semester at the Lifetime Learning Center

Registration is open for classes on Zoom and in-person at the Lifetime Learning Center Senior Studies Program at Long Beach City College.

Classes offered in person are “Musical Pageantry, Passion, Pratfalls & Politics” with Lucy Daggett on Fridays, September 16-December 16, 1-3 pm and “World Affairs & Current Affairs” with Dave Thoits & Guest Speakers, Wednesdays, September 14-December 14.

1-3 pm. Classes offered on Zoom are Chair Yoga on Mondays & Strength Training on Wednesday with Jessi McMaster and T’ai Chi Chin with Elizabeth Preston on Thursdays. Classes are available to everyone.

Register in person at LBCC, Pacific Coast Campus Room QQ-122 on September 14 & 16 10 am-3 pm or on-line at www.lbcc.edu/lifetime-learning-center.

For more Information contact Theresa Brunella at 562-930-3047.