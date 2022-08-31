Lakewood Cooling Centers Open Today

AUGUST 31, 2022

A heat wave of high humidity and temperatures in the 90s and above is expected today through next Wednesday, particularly impacting older residents who can feel more distress and often have fewer options for beating the heat.

Cooling centers (open to residents of all ages) are available at:

• Bloomfield Park at 21420 Pioneer Blvd. (562-865-1717)

• Mayfair Park at 5720 Clark Ave. (562-866-4776)

The park facility hours from today through next week are:

Wednesday – Friday: 3 to 6 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday: 12 to 6 p.m.

Monday (Labor Day): 12 to 6 p.m.

Tuesday – Friday: 3 to 6 p.m.

Lakewood seniors can use the free DASH Transit service as transportation if they can’t drive or don’t have a ride. For more information on DASH, call 562-924-0149.

The Weingart Senior Center, located at 5220 Oliva Avenue, is open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5:30 but is closed for the holiday weekend through Monday. For more information, call 562-630-6141 or visit www.lakewoodcity.org/cooling for the regular hours of operation.

The Burns Community Center, located at 5510 Clark Avenue, is open weekdays from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. It is closed for the holiday weekend (including Monday).

For more information, call the Recreation and Community Services Department at 562-866-9771, ext. 2408 or the direct number for each facility listed above.