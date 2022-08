Cerritos Will Open Cooling Station Today

August 31, 2022

The City will open a cooling center starting Wednesday, August 31 through Monday, September 5 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Heritage Park Multipurpose Room.

COVID protocols will be followed at the cooling center, per L.A. County Public Health mandates:

http://publichealth.lacounty.gov/acd/ncorona2019/masks/RulesAndRecommendations/