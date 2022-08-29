Norwalk-La Mirada to Consider Transition to Area Elections at Meeting Tonight

August 29, 2022

Board of Education to Consider Transition to By-Trustee Area Election System

NORWALK, CALIF. – The Norwalk-La Mirada Unified School District received a demand letterrequesting the Board of Education transition to a By-Trustee Area System for Board elections. TheBoard will hold a special meeting on Monday, August 29, 2022, at 5:00 p.m., to review whether the current At-Large Election System should remain in place or transition to By-Trustee Areas. The Board will also consider possibly adopting a Resolution for transition during Monday’s special meeting.

Should the Resolution to a By-Trustee Area system be approved, there will be a minimum of four public hearings. Hearings No. 1 and No. 2 will address the criteria for drafting trustee area maps, while hearings No. 3 and No. 4 will address the proposed trustee area maps and adopt the maps foruse in the November 2024 Board of Education election.

Under the California Voting Rights Act, such a transition may help ensure equal protection for all communities voting in District elections.