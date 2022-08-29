NLMUSD Votes 7-0 to Move to By-Trustee Voting Districts

August 29, 2022

At tonight’s special meeting, the Norwalk-La Mirada School Board voted 7-0 to move from its at-large voting system to By-Trustee voting districts.

The Norwalk-La Mirada Unified School District received a demand letter requesting the Board of Education transition to a By-Trustee Area System for Board elections.

The letter was from Malibu-based attorney Kevin Shenkman.

According to the NLMUSD, a minimum of four public hearings will now be scheduled. Hearings No. 1 and No. 2 will address the criteria for drafting trustee area maps, while hearings No. 3 and No. 4 will address the proposed trustee area maps and adopt the maps for use in the November 2024 Board of Education election.

Under the California Voting Rights Act, such a transition may help ensure equal protection for all communities voting in District elections.

HMG-CN will update when available.