Apply for Rep. Linda Sánchez’ Service Academy Nominations

August 29, 2022

By Tammye McDuff

Congresswoman Linda Sanchez is ‘calling all high school seniors’, her office is now accepting applications for the 2022 Service Academy Congressional Nominations.

This program is for high school graduates between the ages of 17 through 23. Students will have the opportunity to attend one of our nation’s distinguished service academies, which will prepare our country’s top students to serve our nation and to face the challenges of adult life successfully. The submission deadline is Friday, November 4, 2022.

Members of Congress may nominate candidates for appointment to four of the five U.S. Service Academies:

U.S. Military Academy (USMA), West Point, NY

U.S. Naval Academy (USNA), Annapolis, MD

U.S. Air Force Academy (USAFA), Colorado Springs, CO

U.S. Merchant Marine Academy (USMMA), Kings Point, NY

U.S. Coast Guard Academy (USCGA), New London, CT, does not require a congressional nomination for appointment.

Congresswoman Sánchez may nominate up to ten individuals for each vacant academy slot allotted to the district. In order to receive a nomination, interested participants must complete an application with their respective academy of choice and complete the U.S. Service Academy Congressional Nomination Application.

Last year , Sanchez hosted her annual Service Academy Forum at Southeast Academy High School [SEA] in the city of Norwalk. Representatives from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, U.S. Naval Academy, U.S. Coast Guard Academy, U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, and U.S. Air Force Academy attended and provided information on their admission processes. More than 70 students from SEA and other local high schools attended accompanied by their families. Representatives were available to answer questions about how to best prepare for an appointment to one of the academies. The 2-hour event ended with a lot of excited students hopeful to earn an appointment to one of the prestigious Service Academies.

“The honor of attending a service academy comes with the obligation and commitment to serve in the military for a minimum of five years upon graduation,” stated Sanchez,” The most important duty of the United States Congress is to protect the American people. To do so, we must maintain a well-trained military, this can be done through our Service Academy nominees and applicants.”

To download an application or for more info, visit https://tinyurl.com/MilAcademyNominations

Congresswoman Sánchez is unable to nominate candidates who reside outside of the 38th Congressional District.