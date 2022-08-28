Hawaiian Gardens Man Fatally Shot Near Downtown Movie Set

August 26, 2022

LOS ANGELES (CNS) – A man shot to death near a movie set in downtown Los Angeles was a resident of Hawaiian Gardens, the coroner’s office announced today.

The coroner’s office confirmed 33-year-old Jairo Ortiz died from gunshot wounds in an alley.

Officers responded to a 911 call at around 11:40 p.m. Thursday in the 1900 block of Bay Street, west of Central Avenue, where they found Ortiz suffering from gunshot wounds, LAPD Lt. Leticia Ruiz told City News Service.

Witnesses told police a man approached the victim and shot at him multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene. No description was available of the shooter, who left in a vehicle.

Another man was shot and wounded nearby and was in the hospital, according to reports from the scene. It was unclear if the crimes were connected.

Anyone with information on the shooting was urged to call 877-LAPD-247.