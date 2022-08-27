Lorna Luft – A Garland Musical Celebration at the Carpenter Center

From The Wizard of Oz to her famed concert at Carnegie Hall, Judy Garland left an indelible mark on our hearts. Take a trip down memory lane with Judy’s daughter, Lorna Luft, as she leads us through a celebration of her mom’s career on the year of her 100th birthday. Travel through Judy’s five decades in entertainment through song and Lorna’s personal stories that will remind us all why Judy was dubbed the “world’s greatest entertainer.”

Refreshments will be available for purchase in our lobby and may be enjoyed on our Cabaret stage.