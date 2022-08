Cerritos Woman Caught Stealing Los Cerritos Newspaper From Street Delivery

August 26, 2022

A woman seen on the 12500 Block of Viarna Street in Cerritos picking up the Cerritos news which is theft.

Maybe she has a lot of birdcages?

Maybe friends of Cerritos Council’s Chuong Vo or Lynda Johnson or La Mirada’s Andrew Sarega?

Maybe she has a lot of windows to clean.

Or needs to shred papers for her garden?

34 uses for newspaper

Serious…. this is theft, if HMG-CN finds who this is we will prosecute, this is a very blatant theft, this last did not care if she was seen.