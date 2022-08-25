Pico Rivera to Rename Street After Legendary Mexican Artist Vicente Fernández

August 25, 2022

The city of Pico Rivera will rename Sports Arena Drive to Avenida Vicente Fernández in a tribute to the late Mexican singer in a ceremony tomorrow at 10 a.m.

The Pico Rivera City Council approved the change in May of this year.

Traveling in to join in the ceremony and celebration will be his son, Vicente Fernandez Jr.

A ceremony and sign unveiling will be held in front of the Pico Rivera Sports Arena, at the corner of Sports Arena Drive and Rooks Road, and will be attended by the Pico Rivera City Council, Supervisor Janice Hahn, State Senator Bob Archuleta, and Congresswoman Linda Sanchez, among many other dignitaries and local elected officials.

City Manager Steve Carmona said he was approached by the operator La Nuria, about renaming Sports Arena Drive to Avenida Vicente Fernandez after he died in December 2021.

“Fernandez performed at the Pico Rivera Sports Arena on many occasions, which drew thousands of residents and concert goers to the city, he is a beloved figure among city residents, and, as a result, City Council has expressed interest in honoring the distinguished career and significant cultural impact of this icon,” Carmona wrote in the staff report.

Fernandez received 14 Grammy Nominations and 4 awards; 14 Latin Grammy Nominations and 8 awards; 30 Premio Lo Nuestro Nominations and 14 awards.

For decades Fernández had been recognized and honored for his accomplishments in the world of music. In a career spanning five decades, Fernández has been awarded every honor and accolade in the entertainment world and beyond.

He’s regularly topped the charts in Billboard and has been recognized with lifetime achievement awards, hall of fame honors and even a star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame.

With his trademark charro outfit, wide sombrero and impeccable backing mariachi ensemble, he has performed on the world’s biggest and most prestigious stages. He has headlined Mexico City’s Auditorio Nacional and the Plaza de Toros Mexico to New York City’s Madison Square Garden and Radio City Music Hall.

The Pico Rivera Sports Arena is a nationally recognized venue and regularly hosts Mexican Rodeo shows (Charreadas), professional boxing, wrestling, and concerts. It can seat up to 6,000 people.