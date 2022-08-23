NLMUSD Bails on Planned Parenthood Clinic at John Glenn

August 22, 2022

Following internal discussion and public feedback, the Norwalk-La Mirada Unified School District has decided not to move forward with the proposed Planned Parenthood Clinic at John Glenn High School (JGHS). Alternatively, in collaboration with the Los Angeles County Office of Education (LACOE) Community Schools Initiative (CSI) and the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (LACDPH), the District plans to provide health and resource education as part of the Wellbeing Center at JGHS to support students, parents, and families at JGHS and Southeast Academy High School (SEAHS).

John Glenn High School began implementing the Community School model in 2019 to serve as a hub for a wide range of services through a grant provided by LACOE. One component of the Community School model is the Wellbeing Center. The implementation of the Wellbeing Center was initially set for 2020 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Additionally, in coordination with the District, LACDPH and the Community Schools Program Specialist, we will offer workshops to provide a safe space for parents and families to learn how to support the physical and mental health of students at John Glenn and Southeast Academy High Schools. These workshops will be available in English and Spanish during the 2022-23 school year.

The District appreciates the community feedback and will continue to provide services and resources to best serve our students, families, and community.