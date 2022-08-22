Exercising Your Mind: 12 Games To Keep You Mind As Active As Your Body

August 22, 2022

We often put a lot more thought into exercising our bodies than we do our minds, but exercising each is critical to living a long, healthy, and happy life. You may already have the physical side of things down pat, whether weight training, group sports or cardio exercises like running. Being physically active can have a great impact on our mental health, but our minds still need stimulation to keep them working correctly.

Games can be the ideal solution for giving your brains the mental workout they deserve. There are also many options available, from puzzle or strategy games to adventure or casino games. Most people choose a few different favorite options when it comes to gaming, so if you’ve never played before, it could be a good idea to try out a few different free trials until you find the best fit.

Sudoku

Sudoku is a great game option for people who enjoy mathematical problems without getting overly complex. There are a few different iterations of sudoku, ranging from the easy to the frustratingly difficult. Sudoku can help you improve or build on existing maths skills and can stretch your brain like no other. You could consider buying a physical book full of sudoku puzzles or downloading one of the many apps available.

Crosswords

Crosswords can help you improve your general knowledge and vocabulary. They are also known to help preserve brain function and reduce memory loss as we get older. Just as it is vital to care for our hearts, lungs, and other organs so they will remain working well as we age, we need to care for our minds to keep them working properly. Crosswords are one of the best ways to do this, and like sudoku, you can either buy a physical book of crosswords or download a handy app.

Wordsearches

Wordsearches are a simpler puzzle game but can still be beneficial for our brains. They are a good option for when you’re feeling mentally wiped, as they keep your mind working but aren’t overly taxing. The larger the wordsearch, the bigger the challenge, so you could try out a range of options to puzzle over.

Jigsaw Puzzles

Jigsaw puzzles are a classic option that can be therapeutic and fun to use. Many people enjoy jigsaw puzzles as an activity for two or more people. This can help you build up your teamwork skills while keeping your mind engaged. Jigsaw puzzles leave you with a real sense of achievement, and many people even frame and display their finished puzzles.

Solitaire

Solitaire is a card game traditionally played by one player, though it is now predominantly played digitally. It often comes preloaded to laptop and computer operating systems, contributing to its lasting popularity. The aim is to arrange cards into a specific order while following the set rules for making moves. It can be an excellent game for anyone who wants to hone their logical thinking and problem-solving skills.

Poker

Poker is another game that helps boost your mathematical, strategy and logical thinking skills. Poker requires an understanding of the strategy involved to play well and the ability to read others to identify tells and figure out whether another player’s hand is better than your own.

A great way to learn more about poker is by playing in an online casino. You will usually be able to play against the computer or other remote players. You should be cautious when selecting an online casino and ensure that the one you use is reputable and trustworthy. You can find a great list of quality casino options from OnlineCasinos.co.uk.

Chess

Chess is a game that requires you to think several steps ahead at all times. The rules can be complex, and it takes time and skill to be able to play a game against an opponent effectively. You could start by learning what all the pieces do and how they work together before learning some of the common strategies deployed by players. Again, you can play with a physical chess set or match off online again an AI or other live players.

Grand Theft Auto

Grand Theft Auto is an excellent option for anyone who wants to improve their multi-tasking skills while enjoying an immersive gameplay experience. These games are typically set in fictional cities in the US and require the player to navigate different quests and tasks while evading police attention.

RuneScape

RuneScape is another immersive gaming world where your character has an enormous fantasy land to explore and enjoy. You level up gradually by completing tasks and are able to interact with other players as they play, adding a great social element to the gameplay.

Dungeons And Dragons

Dungeons and Dragons has been popular for decades and involves a group of people working together to complete an adventure written by a Dungeon Master (DM). You start by building a character sheet which can come with many variables depending on the species, race, and qualities of the character you want to make.

You will need a good understanding of statistics to build the most effective character possible, though many people choose entertainment value over maxing out their character’s abilities. If D&D sounds like a game you would be interested in, you could consider getting a group of friends around to play or look for a digital group you could join to learn the ropes.

Medal Of Honor

The Medal Of Honor games have seen significant popularity over the years as a highly entertaining game to play solo or with friends. In addition to being a fun, first-person shooter game, some studies have shown that first-person shooter games improve the mind’s ability to learn and overall cognitive function.

Minecraft

Minecraft is a game which can help you channel your inner creativity. It involves using building blocks to make structures in-world, where the only limit is your imagination. You can also play against other players in battles, though many people choose to enjoy the game solely for its world-building function.