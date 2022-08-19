Supervisor Hahn and Long Beach PD Will Hold Gun Buy Back Event

SUPERVISOR HAHN at the gun buyback program in May of this year behind the guns that were turned in for gift cards. The guns collected ranged from hand guns and pistols to semi-automatic and automatic assault rifles. Photo by Chris Valle

In May, a gun buyback event sponsored by Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn’s office in partnership with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and the Community Advisory Council took 365 guns off of the streets.

Now Hahn is holding another event in partnership with the Long Beach PD Saturday Sept. 10, 2022 from 8-4pm at Ramona Park, 3301 E 65th St. in Long Beach.

“The May event was a huge success,” said Hahn. “It took 365 guns off the streets that could have been used in a violent crime or a tragic accident in our communities. It was great to see everyone come out to that event and turne in a weapon. It was the right thing to do and your families and your community are safer because of it.”

Anyone willing to turn in a gun can do so completely anonymously, no questions asked, and receive gift cards purchased by Supervisor Janice Hahn’s office.

Gift card amounts differ depending on the weapon returned:

$50 – Non-working firearm or part

$100 – Handguns/rifles/shotguns

$200 – Working Assault rifle

3D and handmade guns will be judged for value at the event.

Firearms must be unloaded and transported in the trunk of a vehicle.

Questions? Contact LBPD at 562.570.5273