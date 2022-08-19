NEWS AND NOTES FROM PRESS ROW-Volleyball tournament kicked off fall season while football begins for five area teams

August 19, 2022

By Loren Kopff • @LorenKopff on Twitter

For some football programs, the season begins this weekend (Aug. 18-20) as they play their Week Zero games, including five of the seven area teams. Others have decided to use their bye week now, then play 10 straight regular season while girls volleyball started last Saturday with three area teams participating in the Tae Kim Lakewood/Molten Classic.

FOOTBALL

Cerritos High (5-6 last season) @ Buena Park High (0-10)-The Dons should not have any problems getting a win in this game as the Coyotes scored only 79 points last season while allowing 441. In last season’s opener, Cerritos scored a pair of touchdowns in the second quarter and defeated Buena Park 24-14. It was the closest game last season the Coyotes played in as they were blanked three times.

Prediction: Cerritos 35, Buena Park 10.

John Glenn High (3-7) @ Rowland High (3-7)-Glenn began 2021 with two straight wins and if the Eagles want to show people that they can compete, this should be a favorable contest. Of Rowland’s three victories last season, one was a shutout, one was by eight points and the other was by three points. Key returning playmakers for the Raiders will be quarterback Ryan Hindi, who completed 22 passes and threw for 199 yards and running back Eric Egere, who gained 742 yards on 133 carries and scored five times. Senior Emmanuel Enriquez makes his first start as Glenn’s quarterback

Prediction: Buena Park 24, Glenn 23.

La Mirada High (7-5) @ El Toro High (7-4)-This should be a good opener for both teams as they want to prove they can be contenders for winning their respective leagues. The Matadores came in second place last season in the Suburban League, which is no longer exists, while the Chargers finished in a three-way tie for first place in the Sea View League. La Mirada trailed El Toro 17-7 in last season’s opener and scored 14 fourth quarter points only to fall 24-21. In that game, senior quarterback Nehuel Garcia went 20 of 32 for 211 yards, two touchdowns and an interception while El Toro’s Blake Miller was 15 of 26 for 213 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 78 yards on 12 carries.

The Chargers lost their last two games of 2021, including a 22-21 overtime affair to Summit High in the CIF-Southern Section Division 5 first round playoffs.

Prediction: La Mirada 31, El Toro 27.

Norwalk High (6-5) @ San Marino High (3-6)-The Lancers could be using this as a revenge game as San Marino came into Norwalk’s stadium and posted a 34-22 victory. Norwalk led 22-20 at the half before allowing two third quarter touchdowns. Senior running back David Herrera rushed 21 times for 145 yards and scored twice in that contest.

After winning their first two games, the Titans lost three in a row before blanking Temple City High 52-0 followed by a season-ending three-game losing streak. The last two games were decided by three points each.

Prediction: Norwalk 35, San Marino 24.

El Dorado High (8-4) @ Valley Christian High (7-3)-It’s a new beginning for the Defenders as Nick Walker begins his first season as the team’s new head coach. Although V.C. shutout Santa Rosa High 45-0 in its home opener, the game was later ruled a forfeit and the Defenders would have to wait until Sept. 10 before getting its first true victory.

The Hawks won their first five games of 2021 by an average of 23.2 points and after eliminating Orange Vista High in the first round of the Division 8 playoffs last season, El Dorado lost to Buena High 24-20. All four losses were by eight, 14, eight and four points. Leading rusher Isaiah Quintero (147 carries, 954 yards, five touchdowns) returns for the Hawks.

Prediction: El Dorado 28, Valley Christian 20.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Artesia High, Cerritos and V.C. competed in the Tae Kim Lakewood/Molten Classic and will return to tournament action on Saturday. Before that, Artesia hosts Gahr High today, Cerritos visited Bellflower High on Aug. 18 and will go to Gahr on Tuesday before hosting Warren High on Thursday and V.C., losers in its two pool play matches last Saturday, rebounded to defeat Downey High in four sets this past Tuesday. The Defenders visited California High on Aug. 18 and will entertain Pacifica Christian High and Millikan High on Tuesday and Thursday respectively.

Glenn began its season on Aug. 18 against Paramount High and will visit Cantwell Sacred Heart of Mary High on Tuesday before welcoming Rancho Dominguez High two days later while La Mirada hosted El Rancho High on Aug. 18 and will to the same to Whitney High on Tuesday and Sonora High on Thursday.

Norwalk will be busy the remainder of the month, beginning with its road match at Whittier High on Aug. 18, today’s visit to El Rancho, a trip to Santa Fe High on Tuesday and a home match against San Gabriel High on Thursday while Whitney hosted North Torrance High on Aug. 18.