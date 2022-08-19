Nearly $4 Million in Street Rehabilitation to Move Forward in Norwalk

REHABILITATION areas, clockwise from right zones 8, 3, & 19.

City Council expands street repair project to other sectors of the City, work to commence in late September 2022

Staff Report

This past Tuesday, August 16, 2022, the Norwalk City Council approved the contracts for concrete work in Zones 3, 8, and 19 as part of the Local Streets Rehabilitation Project. The project areas are as follows: Zone 3 is in the northern part of the City, Zone 8 is in the northwestern part of the City, and Zone 19 is in the eastern part of the City. This project continues to implement the Streets Master Plan.

The project will consist of concrete repairs of curbs and gutters, cross gutters with slots being updated to meet current standards, updates to sidewalks, and accessibility ramps at intersection corners will be upgraded to meet current American with Disabilities (ADA) standards. In Zone 8, the neighborhood alley along Downey-Norwalk Road will also be reconstructed with concrete paving.

“Residents have voiced their concerns regarding the need for road repairs and the City Council has prioritized the Local Streets Rehabilitation Project to expand efforts for infrastructure improvements in our City. We have earmarked resources to ensure that our roads are up to current standards and safe for residents to drive on,” stated Mayor Rick Ramirez.

Zones 3 and 19 are being funded by Measure M funds, which was passed by voters in 2016, and Zone 8 is being funded by Measure R funds, which was passed by voters in 2008.

The estimated cost for these three zones is over $3.7 million. No General Fund monies are being used for this project.

Previous zones completed as part of the Local Streets Rehabilitation Project include Zones 24, 27, 28, and 32, which are in the southern end of the City and the eastern part of the City.

“We have much more work to do. Last year we completed concrete and asphalt repairs on three different zones and this year we are taking on four additional separate zones. In fact, one zone was completed earlier this year. The City Council has set these infrastructure improvements as a priority — safety is important to us all,” stated Mayor Ramirez.

The concrete work is estimated to be completed by the end of December 2022, with the asphalt resurfacing following soon thereafter. The contracts for the asphalt repaving will be awarded at a future City Council meeting.