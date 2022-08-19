Hahn Releases Statement on Assaults of Girls Alleged in Lawsuit

Los Angeles, CA– Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn has released the following statement on the alleged sexual assault and abuse of at least 70 girls at Los Angeles County probation camps over the course of several decades:

“The new revelations in this lawsuit are stomach turning. The girls in our probation camps are in our care and I am horrified by the alleged abuse that has happened on LA County’s watch.

I will be filing a motion demanding that the Chief Probation Officer come before the Board to answer questions about these assaults. We need to get to the bottom of how this abuse was allowed to happen for so long and whether any of the perpetrators are still employed by the County. The officers responsible for this abuse need to be held accountable. They have no business working for the County and they should face criminal charges.

Ultimately, we need to reexamine this concept of locking up young girls in the custody of primarily men who have an enormous amount of power over them.”