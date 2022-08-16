Bellflower Symphony Orchestra Concert Under the Stars Aug. 20

August 16, 2022

By Tammye McDuff

The Bellflower Symphony Orchestra will present a Concert Under the Stars Saturday, August 20, at 7:00 pm, at the Bellflower Town Center Plaza. This is their annual summer outdoor concert, celebrating the joys of summer and the beautiful California nights.

The Symphony’s 2022 Young Artist winner violinist Aaron Liu will play his winning movement from Lalo’s Symphonie Espagnole with the orchestra. The work was written in 1874 for violinist Pablo Sarasate, and premiered in Paris on February 7, 1875. Although called a “Spanish Symphony”, it is considered a violin concerto by musicians today. The piece has Spanish motifs throughout and launched a period when Spanish-themed music came into vogue. The Symphonie Espagnole is one of Lalo’s two most often played works. Come and enjoy familiar music from Bizet’s Carmen and Strauss’ Gypsy Baron.

With thanks sponsorship from the City of Bellflower, L.A. County Arts Commission and Los Angeles County Fourth District Supervisor Janice Hahn, this concert is free to the public.

Put August 20 on your calendar, and join the Symphony for a delightful summer evening outdoor concert. Bring a picnic dinner, or patronize one of the delicious Bellflower restaurants, all within walking distance of Town Plaza. Face masks are still recommended.

The concert will be held at Bellflower Town Center Plaza, 16521 Adenmoor Avenue in Bellflower.

Annual memberships are welcomed. Membership includes a card that will admit members to the season’s concerts. Patrons and sponsors are also welcome. Advertising space is available in the program for business contributors.

For more information, visit www.BellflowerSymphony.org