Pico Rivera Approves 45-Unit Condominium Development

Front and rear perspective of the townhomes.

August 14, 2022

By Brian Hews

The Pico Rivera City Council, at its August 9 meeting, approved the construction of a 45-unit, 2.5-acre townhome condominium development by Warmington Residential located at 4820 Durfee Avenue in Pico Rivera.

The Costa Mesa-based Warmington Residential traces its roots to 1926, when the first Warmington company built custom residences for movie stars and some of the world’s most celebrated personalities.

Warmington homes offer state-of-the-art energy and money-saving amenities and are about 30% more efficient than typical resale homes.

The project will feature fifteen three-unit, three-story two and three bedrooms townhomes ranging between 1,525 and 1,776 square feet.

The development includes 90 vehicular parking spaces within attached two-car enclosed garages, seven guest parking spaces, and over 21,000 square feet of open space.

Rendition showing the border streets with Stephens St. on the bottom and Durfee Ave. on the left.

Drought tolerant landscaping will be planted throughout the project and along the site’s perimeter to provide ground floor open space of nearly 4,000 square feet.

Pico Rivera City Staff and Warmington conducted community outreach efforts on March 30 and April 27 to get input from area residents.

The city distributed a community notice within a 1000-foot radius of the project and held an in-person open house. Approximately 15-20 residents attended, with most concerns relating to the amount of parking and traffic the project would generate and the location of additional guest parking.

For April, the city mailed a second community notice – in English and Spanish- and held an in-person open house. Less than five residents attended, and there have been no further comments or objections to the development.

A traffic analysis was prepared based on Pico Rivera’s Traffic Impact Analysis (TIA) Guidelines established in 2020. TIA refers to the general study of the degree to which proposed land use developments-and the traffic they are expected to generate-will affect the adjacent or surrounding transportation system.

The study found that the “Level of Service,” which is a TIA metric used to evaluate the impacts of a development, was within the city’s guidelines; the City’s Traffic Consultant reviewed and approved the analysis.

Pico Rivera City Manager Steve Carmona told HMG-CN, “This project is an example of our City Council’s prioritization of our corridor revitalization program for the city. It is one of a few corridors that will see a lot of planning and investment to ensure the city’s economic viability and housing needs are met today and into the future.”

“The proposed 45-unit townhouse housing project by Warmington Residential helps meet the critical need for housing for working-class residents including teachers, first responders, and office workers who don’t qualify for government subsidies yet would like to reside in a nice neighborhood closer to their workplace,” Dr. Monica Sanchez, Mayor of Pico Rivera, told HMG-CN. “The fact that it’s located on a site previously used for industrial businesses and stands to help revitalize the local neighborhood is a big plus. Additionally, we have not received any negative comments or objections from the community.”

The view from Durfee Ave.