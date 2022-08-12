Top 10 Best Colleges For Baseball In California

August 12, 2022

Pursuing an academic degree while being a successful athlete can be challenging. Juggling between college assignments, daily training, and social life can exhaust even the most dedicated students. The good news is that ambitious sportspeople have multiple study options at their disposal.

So what are the best schools for D1 players in California? Our ranking comprises ten baseball programs ideal for athletes who want to build a career. In this process, we considered several factors and objective measures, including overall quality, performance, and athletic competitiveness. Here’s the ultimate list of top 10 baseball colleges in California.

1. Stanford University

According to our extensive research, Stanford University excels as the top college baseball for men athletes. Located in one of the biggest college towns in America with a large student population, the school boasts a graduation rate of 75%. In addition, it ranks third on a national level, and the freshmen retention rate is 98%.

The Stanford baseball team generated $968,032, but the expenses surpassed the revenue by far (over 2 million). The overall achievement rate is 989, demonstrating that team members are excellent students, too. The average net cost after aid is $11,496.

2. Loyola Marymount University

Next on our list, Loyola Marymount University is one of the top colleges in Los Angeles. The rate of on-time graduation of full-time students is 76%, whereas the freshman retention rate caps at 83%.

As for finances, the D1 baseball program earned and spent $1,762,650, respectively. The team’s academic progress is 970, and it is sound evidence that the school offers high-quality education. The annual net price amounts to $42,861 after financial aid.

3. University of California – Los Angeles

Landing third on our list, the University of California – Los Angeles is a large-sized public school that awarded 9,069 undergraduate degrees in 2018-2019. It takes pride in its spectacular freshman retention rate of 96% and a 77% on-time graduation score.

Financially, the baseball program at UCLA earned $1,188,767 but spent $4,028,223. The team members have a 987 academic progress rate which witnesses their dedication in the classroom. The average net price for studying at UCLA is $14,279.

4. University of Southern California

Some of the top American athletes attend the University of Southern California. USC is a private non-profitable institution in Los Angeles, with a freshman retention ratio of 91%. Again, about 77% of full-time students graduate on time.

USC’s baseball team earned an incredible $2,296,929 in a year and invested approximately the same amount. Education is critical at USC, so their baseball players have an academic progress rate of 987. The average annual cost after aid is $29,528.

5. University of San Diego

If you choose to attend the University of San Diego, you’re bound to succeed. As a medium-sized educational institution, USD boasts a freshman retention rate of 84%. The percentage of students who graduate on time is 68%.

The men’s baseball team generated $1,615,052, and the exact amount went for expenses. The players’ academic achievement rate is 977. And though there are many financial aid opportunities, the average annual cost is $32,460.

6. San Diego State University

The State University of San Diego boasts a vast academic population. It awarded 8,159 undergraduate diplomas in 2018-2019. While the ratio of newcomers who stay in school until the sophomore year is 89%, the graduation rate is relatively low (36%) and close to the national average.

SDSU’s team earned $1,823,420 and spent $1,746,949, thus making a yearly profit of $76,471. Their academic progress rate is 982. As for the cost, out-of-state students pay about $19,600, whereas in-state undergraduate students $7,720.

7. University of California – Berkeley

UC Berkeley is a large public school with 9,627 bachelor’s graduates in 2018-2019. It has an exceptional retention ratio of first-year students, i.e., 96% and 74% of students graduate on time.

Financially, the revenues of the baseball team at UC Berkeley are capped at $1,493,807. The team has a respectable academic achievement rate of 974. Overall, UC Berkeley excels when it comes to quality education. The average cost after aid is $15,329 per year.

8. University of San Francisco

USFCA is a high-rated educational facility with a 76% retention rate of newcomers. The percentage of on-time graduates is 66%.

The men’s baseball team at USFCA made and spent $1,797,574, respectively. Moreover, players have excellent academic results and a progress ratio of 981. The school affordability varies by income group, but the average cost is $36,424.

9. Pepperdine University

As a medium-sized and private non-profitable school, Pepperdine School is in Malibu. About 85% of first-year students make it to sophomore, and the graduation rate is 73%.

Financially speaking, the baseball program at Pepperdine had a total revenue and expenses of $1,783,159, respectively. All team members are diligent students, as the overall academic progress stands at an excellent 981. However, tuition and costs can be costly and reach nearly $37 thousand per year.

10. University of California – Davis

Last, UC Davis is a large-scale school that awarded 8,711 diplomas to undergraduate students in 2018-2019. With an exceptional retention rate of 93%, the university is well worth it to return for a consecutive year. About 61% of students graduate on time.

The baseball program brought home $1,074,084 in revenue, and the players’ academic performance is 989. You’ll have to pay $14,669 after aid to study at UC Davis.

Final Thoughts

There you go; the ten top-notch universities whose teams excel in baseball. Other well-performing schools include California Polytechnic State University – San Luis Obispo, Santa Clara University, and Long Beach. So, if you’re a prospective student, mentor, or parent of an athlete, consider this list when making your ultimate choice.

About the Author

This article was written by Peter Finch, a professional coursework writer at PapersOwl. He has been a sports magazine contributor for over five years, specializing in baseball matches, statistics, and transfers. Moreover, Finch is an editor of a popular sports blog where he shares his personal analysis, latest news, and the announcements of the upcoming events.