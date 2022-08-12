PICO RIVERA AWARDED 17 MILLION TO RENOVATE PARKS

MONEY FOR PARKS: State Senator Bob Archuleta (6th from right) joined colleagues Asm. Lisa Calderon and Asm. Cristina Garcia to present a $17 million check to Pico Rivera for major renovation projects to Rio Hondo Park and Smith Park Aquatic Center. With them is Pico Rivera Sheriff’s Station Captain Jodi Hutak (far left), Pico Rivera Councilmen Andrew Lara and Gustavo Camacho (3rd/4th from left), Garcia, Mayor Dr. Monica Sanchez (next to Asm. Garcia) and Mayor pro tem Erik Lutz, 4th from right. Courtesy Sen. Archuleta’s office.