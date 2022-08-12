Office Hour with Cerritos Councilmember Frank Yokoyama

Councilmember Frank Yokoyama

August 12, 2022

Due to concerns regarding COVID-19, the City Council meeting and Closed Session scheduled for August 11 was canceled.

CCPA 2022-2023 Season

The Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts 2022-2023 Season Brochure will be available online in August and tickets will go on sale to the general public starting Tuesday, August 23. Brochures will be mailed the first week of September. The upcoming season celebrates the theater’s 30th anniversary and features performers such as Jay Leno, The Jacksons, Chicago, and Lea Salonga.

Recreation Services Division

Cerritos residents may begin registering for fall programs and activities on Saturday, August 6. Patrons can register online or in-person starting at 10 a.m. Non-resident registration will begin on Friday, August 12. Classes will begin the week of September 6.

Senior Services

Last week approximately 151 seniors participated in the grab-and-go nutrition program, co-sponsored by the Human Services Association. The program offers healthy meals at the Senior Center for local seniors. The service is designed to combat hunger and food insecurity among older populations.

Graffiti Report

Last week the City’s Maintenance Division received 58 graffiti removal requests, and City staff removed graffiti from 173 individual locations citywide.

