ABC Schools Establish Community Eligibility Provision, Will Serve Free Breakfast and Lunch

August 10, 2022

ABC Unified School District has established Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) for the 2022-2023 school year. CEP will implement year one of a four-year cycle, during the 2022-2023 school year. All enrolled students will be served breakfast and lunch at no charge at the following schools:

Aloha Elementary

Artesia High School

Bragg Elementary School

Burbank Elementary School

Carmenita Middle School

Carver Elementary School

Cerritos Elementary School

Elliott Elementary School

Fedde Middle School

Furgeson Elementary School

Gahr High School

Gonsalves Elementary School

Haskell Middle School

Hawaiian Elementary School

Juarez Elementary School

Kennedy Elementary School

Leal Elementary School

Melbourne Elementary School

Niemes Elementary School

Pat Nixon Elementary School

Palms Elementary School

Ross Middle School

Stowers Elementary School

Tetzlaff Middle School

Tracy High School

Willow Elementary School

Wittmann Elementary School

For additional information, please contact Nutrition Services at 12255 Cuesta Dr., Cerritos, CA 90703 (562) 926-5566 x21275.