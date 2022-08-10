ABC Schools Establish Community Eligibility Provision, Will Serve Free Breakfast and Lunch

August 10, 2022
ABC Unified School District has established Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) for the 2022-2023 school year. CEP will implement year one of a four-year cycle, during the 2022-2023 school year. All enrolled students will be served breakfast and lunch at no charge at the following schools:
Aloha Elementary
Artesia High School
Bragg Elementary School
Burbank Elementary School
Carmenita Middle School
Carver Elementary School
Cerritos Elementary School
Elliott Elementary School
Fedde Middle School
Furgeson Elementary School
Gahr High School
Gonsalves Elementary School
Haskell Middle School
Hawaiian Elementary School
Juarez Elementary School
Kennedy Elementary School
Leal Elementary School
Melbourne Elementary School
Niemes Elementary School
Pat Nixon Elementary School
Palms Elementary School
Ross Middle School
Stowers Elementary School
Tetzlaff Middle School
Tracy High School
Willow Elementary School
Wittmann Elementary School
For additional information, please contact Nutrition Services at 12255 Cuesta Dr., Cerritos, CA 90703 (562) 926-5566 x21275.