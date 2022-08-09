Rodent Infestation at Disneyland Closes Shop

A major rodent infestation of a Disneyland shop forced the closure of a food facility at the Anaheim theme park.

The Environmental Health Division of the Orange County Health Care Agency closed a Disneyland retail location on July 29 for rodent infestation, according to county records.

There was no mention of Mickey — the mouse that started it all — or his longtime girlfriend Minnie in the Retail Food Facility Inspection Report from the county health agency.

The food facility — identified only as Disneyland Guide 2 — was closed due to “imminent health hazards” caused by a major rodent infestation in a critical food area, according to county records.

The Disneyland Guide 2 shop reopened on Aug. 1 after a re-inspection by the O.C. health agency. A follow-up inspection was scheduled for Monday, Aug. 8.