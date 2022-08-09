2022 BBQ Music Fest August 19-21 in Fountain Valley

The 2022 BBQ Music Fest will be held on August 19-21, 2022 at the spacious green park – Fountain Valley Sports Park located in Fountain Valley, California (next door to Huntington Beach). FREE PARKING!

It’s a three-day BBQ extravaganza featuring live entertainment from local bands, a smokin’ food court (including non-BBQ related items), DJ and dance lessons, cantinas, local artisans, carnival rides and games, a children’s area with magic shows and balloon twisting (Sat. and Sun.). Taste and experience firsthand the fiery chicken, pulled pork, tri-tip, pork ribs, sausages… and sides (all available for purchase) that makes barbecue so popular in the USA — all while you enjoy taking an E-picture at the free souvenir photo booth, catch a game at the live sports tent, sing along to all your favorite songs at the karaoke lounge with a live band (Fri. & Sat. night), treat yourself to a first-class tequila/whiskey tasting experience by El Baston del Rey (Voted #1) and more.

Award-winning national BBQ pitmasters will make their way to the festival to battle it out against local barbecue gurus (grillers) for grand title for the Best BBQ and your vote as the People’s Choice Favorite. The competition will be intense and the flavors rich in a fierce effort to produce the best that their secret recipes have to offer.

First place winners from seasons past are returning to battle it out among new comers as well…It’s time to grab the family, put on loose clothes, come with an empty stomach and head to the BBQ Music Fest Extravaganza, right here in Southern California.

August 19-21, 2022

Friday 5-11PM | Saturday 12-11PM | Sunday 12-8PM

Times are subject to change without notice. FREE PARKING and new venue is 3x times the size to allow for physical distancing and more.

Children 12 and under are FREE (carnival rides and games, food, drinks are not included).

Purchase tickets click here.