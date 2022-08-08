REPORTS: FBI Raiding Trumps’ Mar-A-Lago

A judge ruled that there is probable cause a crime could be found there.

Former President Donald Trump, in a statement, says his Mar-a-Lago home is “currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents,” Bloomberg News reports.

Aug 8 (Reuters) – Former U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday his home in Palm Beach, Florida, has been raided by FBI agents.

“After working and cooperating with the relevant Government agencies, this unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate,” Trump said in a statement.

Trump was not in Florida at the time of the raid, the raid began early Monday morning.

The agents are allowed to search everything, but a source told CNN they are raiding Trump’s personal building adn quarters.

The Justice Department declined to comment, as did the White House.