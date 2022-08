HHS Awards Over $12.3 Million to California Community Health Centers

Funding from President Biden’s American Rescue Plan will help improve care for the more than 30 million people served by community health centers across the country.

August 8, 2022~Today, during National Health Center Week, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), through the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), awarded $12,308,986 in American Rescue Plan funding to 188 community health centers in California to advance health equity through better data collection and reporting. On Friday, August 5, President Biden issued a proclamation on National Health Center Week to recognize the vital role health centers play in safeguarding the well-being of Americans and honor the heroic staff who keep these facilities running.

The Biden-Harris Administration has been committed to ensuring an equitable pandemic response and recovery, and these awards will help strengthen efforts to eliminate inequities in COVID-19 care and outcomes within communities of color and other underserved populations. The nearly $90 million in funding announced nationally today also builds on the $7.6 billion invested from President Biden’s American Rescue Plan to strengthen the health center workforce, renovate facilities, and equip them with essential COVID-19 medical supplies over the past year.

“We have prioritized advancing equity in our COVID-19 response and throughout all of our work,” said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra. “Community health centers have played a pivotal role in the nation’s COVID-19 response, and now serve more than 30 million people across the country. Today’s investments will help ensure that all patients have equitable access to the high-quality health care they deserve.”

Funding supports a data modernization effort aimed at better identifying and responding to the specific needs of patients and communities through improved data quality; advancing COVID-19 response, mitigation, and recovery efforts; and helping prepare for future public health emergencies.

HRSA’s initiative is designed to enable health centers to have better data on both patient health status and social determinants of health. With better information, programs can tailor their efforts to improve health outcomes and advance health equity by more precisely targeting the needs of specific communities or patients, particularly as part of the public health emergency response.

“Time and again, the COVID pandemic has demonstrated the vital role of trusted community leaders in delivering health care services,” said HRSA Administrator Carole Johnson. “Health centers are that trusted resource in the highest risk and hardest hit communities in the country. As we recognize the heroic work of the frontline health care workers who make health centers what they are, today we also are investing in the tools they need to help them continue to best serve their communities.”

The nearly 1,400 HRSA-funded community health centers in this country serve as a national source of primary care in underserved communities. They are community-based and patient-directed organizations that deliver affordable, accessible, and high-quality medical, dental, and behavioral health services to more than 30 million patients each year, with specific initiatives intended to reach people experiencing homelessness, agricultural workers, and residents of public housing.

In 2021, HRSA-funded health centers provided care for one-in-five residents in rural areas and one-in-eleven people nationwide. One-in-three health center patients are living in poverty, and nearly two-thirds are racial/ethnic minorities.

Below is a list of the centers that received awards:

NORTHEAST COMMUNITY CLINIC, THE ALHAMBRA $65,500 BUDDHIST TZU CHI MEDICAL FOUNDATION ALHAMBRA $65,500 NORTHEAST COMMUNITY CLINIC, THE ALHAMBRA $65,500 KOREAN COMMUNITY SERVICES, INC. ANAHEIM $65,500 NORTH ORANGE COUNTY REGIONAL HEALTH FOUNDATION ANAHEIM $65,500 OPEN DOOR COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTERS ARCATA $65,500 EL PROYECTO DEL BARRIO, INC. ARLETA $65,500 CASTLE FAMILY HEALTH CENTERS, INC. ATWATER $65,500 CLINICA SIERRA VISTA BAKERSFIELD $65,013 OMNI FAMILY HEALTH BAKERSFIELD $65,500 FAMILY HEALTH CARE CENTERS OF GREATER LOS ANGELES, INC. BELL GARDENS $65,500 LIFELONG MEDICAL CARE BERKELEY $65,500 MOUNTAIN VALLEYS HEALTH CENTERS BIEBER $65,500 ANDERSON VALLEY HEALTH CENTER BOONVILLE $65,500 BORREGO COMMUNITY HEALTH FOUNDATION BORREGO SPRINGS $65,500 ALL-INCLUSIVE COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTER BURBANK $65,500 HEALTH SERVICE ALLIANCE CHINO $65,500 COPPERTOWER FAMILY MEDICAL CENTER INC CLOVERDALE $65,500 JWCH INSTITUTE, INC. COMMERCE $65,500 DE NOVO HEALTH CARE, INC. COMPTON $65,500 THE R O A D S FOUNDATION COMPTON $65,500 AGHABY COMPREHENSIVE COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTER COMPTON $65,500 CENTRO MEDICO COMMUNITY CLINIC INC CORONA $65,500 SHARE OUR SELVES CORPORATION COSTA MESA $65,500 ACHIEVABLE FOUNDATION THE CULVER CITY $65,500 WESTSIDE FAMILY HEALTH CENTER CULVER CITY $65,500 NORTH EAST MEDICAL SERVICES DALY CITY $65,500 COMMUNICARE HEALTH CENTERS DAVIS $65,500 TENDER CARE COMMUNITY CLINIC, INC. DOWNEY $65,500 CLINICAS DE SALUD DEL PUEBLO, INC. EL CENTRO $65,500 HERALD CHRISTIAN HEALTH CENTER EL MONTE $65,500 SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA MEDICAL CENTER, INC. EL MONTE $65,500 NEIGHBORHOOD HEALTHCARE ESCONDIDO $65,500 SOLANO, COUNTY OF FAIRFIELD $65,500 MENDOCINO COAST CLINICS, INC. FORT BRAGG $65,500 BAY AREA COMMUNITY HEALTH FREMONT $65,500 UNITED HEALTH CENTERS OF THE SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY FRESNO $65,500 GREATER FRESNO HEALTH ORGANIZATION, INC. FRESNO $65,500 TODOS PARA LA SALUD FRESNO $65,500 ST. JUDE NEIGHBORHOOD HEALTH CENTERS FULLERTON $65,500 NHAN HOA COMPREHENSIVE HEALTH CARE CLINIC, INC. GARDEN GROVE $65,500 ALL FOR HEALTH, HEALTH FOR ALL, INC. GLENDALE $65,500 COMPREHENSIVE COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTERS, INC. GLENDALE $65,500 WESTERN SIERRA MEDICAL CLINIC, INC. GRASS VALLEY $65,500 GREENVILLE RANCHERIA GREENVILLE $65,500 REDWOOD COAST MEDICAL SERVICES, INC. GUALALA $65,500 WEST COUNTY HEALTH CENTERS, INC. GUERNEVILLE $65,500 YEHOWA MEDICAL SERVICES HARBOR CITY $65,500 ALLIANCE MEDICAL CENTER, INC. HEALDSBURG $65,500 SAN BENITO HEALTH FOUNDATION HOLLISTER $65,500 IMPERIAL BEACH COMMUNITY CLINIC IMPERIAL BEACH $65,500 UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA, IRVINE IRVINE $65,500 FRIENDS OF FAMILY HEALTH CENTER LA HABRA $65,500 LAGUNA BEACH COMMUNITY CLINIC INC LAGUNA BEACH $65,500 BARTZ-ALTADONNA COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTER LANCASTER $65,500 LONG VALLEY HEALTH CENTER LAYTONVILLE $65,500 AVENAL COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTER LEMOORE $65,500 LIVINGSTON COMMUNITY HEALTH LIVINGSTON $65,500 CHILDREN’S CLINIC ‘SERVING CHILDREN AND THEIR FAMILIES’ THE LONG BEACH $65,500 COMMUNITY MEDICAL WELLNESS CENTERS, USA LONG BEACH $65,500 ALTAMED HEALTH SERVICES CORPORATION LOS ANGELES $65,500 APLA HEALTH & WELLNESS LOS ANGELES $65,500 ARROYO VISTA FAMILY HEALTH FOUNDATION LOS ANGELES $65,500 ASIAN PACIFIC HEALTH CARE VENTURE, INC. LOS ANGELES $65,500 CENTRAL NEIGHBORHOOD HEALTH FOUNDATION LOS ANGELES $65,500 CHINATOWN SERVICE CENTER LOS ANGELES $65,500 CLINIC INC, THE LOS ANGELES $65,500 CLINICA MSR. OSCAR A ROMERO LOS ANGELES $65,500 COMPLETE CARE COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTER, INC. LOS ANGELES $65,500 HEALTH ACCESS FOR ALL INC. LOS ANGELES $65,500 KEDREN COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTER, INC. LOS ANGELES $65,500 KOREAN HEALTH, EDUCATION, INFORMATION AND RESEARCH CENTER LOS ANGELES $65,500 LOS ANGELES CHRISTIAN HEALTH CENTERS LOS ANGELES $65,500 LOS ANGELES FREE CLINIC., THE LOS ANGELES $65,500 PEDIATRIC & FAMILY MEDICAL CENTER LOS ANGELES $65,500 QUEENSCARE HEALTH CENTERS LOS ANGELES $65,500 SOUTH CENTRAL FAMILY HEALTH CENTER LOS ANGELES $65,500 ST ANTHONY MEDICAL CENTERS LOS ANGELES $65,500 ST. JOHN’S WELL CHILD AND FAMILY CENTER, INC. LOS ANGELES $65,500 UNIVERSAL COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTER LOS ANGELES $65,500 UNIVERSITY MUSLIM MEDICAL ASSOCIATION, INC. LOS ANGELES $65,500 VIA CARE COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTER, INC. LOS ANGELES $65,500 WATTS HEALTHCARE CORPORATION LOS ANGELES $65,500 AMH COMPREHENSIVE MEDICAL CENTERS LOS ANGELES $65,500 SAN JUDAS COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTER, INC. LOS ANGELES $65,500 WHITE MEMORIAL COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTER, A CALIFORNIA NONPROFIT PUBLIC BENEFIT CORPORATION LOS ANGELES $65,500 CAMARENA HEALTH MADERA $65,500 HARMONY HEALTH MEDICAL CLINIC AND FAMILY RESOURCE CENTER MARYSVILLE $65,500 PEACH TREE HEALTHCARE MARYSVILLE $65,500 MCCLOUD HEALTHCARE CLINIC INC MCCLOUD $65,500 GOLDEN VALLEY HEALTH CENTERS MERCED $65,500 CELEBRATING LIFE COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTER MISSION VIEJO $65,500 STANISLAUS, COUNTY OF MODESTO $65,500 BEVERLYCARE MONTEBELLO $65,500 CENTRAL CITY COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTER, INC. MONTEREY PARK $65,500 GARFIELD HEALTH CENTER MONTEREY PARK $65,500 COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS, INC. MORENO VALLEY $65,500 OLE HEALTH NAPA $65,500 OPERATION SAMAHAN, INC. NATIONAL CITY $65,500 TRI-STATE COMMUNITY HEALTHCARE CENTER NEEDLES $65,500 SIERRA FAMILY MEDICAL CLINIC INC NEVADA CITY $65,500 MISSION CITY COMMUNITY NETWORK, INC. NORTH HILLS $65,500 VALLEY COMMUNITY HEALTHCARE NORTH HOLLYWOOD $65,500 MARIN COMMUNITY CLINIC NOVATO $65,500 ALAMEDA, COUNTY OF OAKLAND $65,500 ASIAN HEALTH SERVICES OAKLAND $65,500 LA CLINICA DE LA RAZA, INC. OAKLAND $65,500 WEST OAKLAND HEALTH COUNCIL, THE OAKLAND $65,500 UNICARE COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTER, INC. ONTARIO $65,500 DESERT AIDS PROJECT PALM SPRINGS $65,500 CENTER FOR FAMILY HEALTH & EDUCATION, INC. PANORAMA CITY $65,500 COMMUNITY MEDICINE INC. PARAMOUNT $65,500 COMMUNITY HEALTH ALLIANCE OF PASADENA PASADENA $65,500 PETALUMA HEALTH CENTER, INC. PETALUMA $65,500 EL DORADO COUNTY COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTER PLACERVILLE $65,500 AXIS COMMUNITY HEALTH, INC. PLEASANTON $65,500 POMONA COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTER POMONA $65,500 SHASTA COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTER REDDING $65,500 REDWOODS RURAL HEALTH CENTER, INCORPORATED REDWAY $65,500 BRIGHTER BEGINNINGS RICHMOND $65,500 RIVERSIDE, COUNTY OF RIVERSIDE $61,054 HILL COUNTRY COMMUNITY CLINIC ROUND MOUNTAIN $65,500 ELICA HEALTH CENTERS SACRAMENTO $65,500 SACRAMENTO, COUNTY OF SACRAMENTO $65,500 WELLSPACE HEALTH SACRAMENTO $65,500 HEALTH AND LIFE ORGANIZATION, INC. (H.A.L.O.) SACRAMENTO $65,500 COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTERS OF AMERICA SALIDA $65,500 CLINICA DE SALUD DEL VALLE DE SALINAS SALINAS $65,500 MONTEREY, COUNTY OF SALINAS $65,500 INLAND BEHAVIORAL AND HEALTH SERVICES, INC. SAN BERNARDINO $65,500 SAC HEALTH SYSTEM SAN BERNARDINO $65,500 CENTRO DE SALUD DE LA COMUNIDAD DE SAN YSIDRO, INC. SAN DIEGO $65,500 FAMILY HEALTH CENTERS OF SAN DIEGO, INC. SAN DIEGO $65,500 LA MAESTRA FAMILY CLINIC INC SAN DIEGO $65,500 SAN DIEGO AMERICAN INDIAN HEALTH CENTER SAN DIEGO $65,500 SAN DIEGO FAMILY CARE SAN DIEGO $65,500 ST. VINCENT DE PAUL VILLAGE, INC. SAN DIEGO $65,442 NORTHEAST VALLEY HEALTH CORPORATION SAN FERNANDO $65,500 SAN FERNANDO COMMUNITY HOSPITAL SAN FERNANDO $65,500 CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL & RESEARCH CENTER AT OAKLAND SAN FRANCISCO $65,500 MISSION AREA HEALTH ASSOCIATES SAN FRANCISCO $65,500 SAN FRANCISCO MEDICAL CENTER OUTPATIENT IMPROVEMENT PROGRAMS, INCORPORATED SAN FRANCISCO $65,500 HEALTHRIGHT 360 SAN FRANCISCO $65,500 VALLEY HEALTH TEAM, INC. SAN JOAQUIN $65,500 ASIAN AMERICANS FOR COMMUNITY INVOLVEMENT OF SANTA CLARA, INC, THE SAN JOSE $65,500 GARDNER FAMILY HEALTH NETWORK, INC. SAN JOSE $65,477 INDIAN HEALTH CENTER OF SANTA CLARA VALLEY SAN JOSE $65,500 SANTA CLARA, COUNTY OF SAN JOSE $65,500 SCHOOL HEALTH CLINICS OF SANTA CLARA COUNTY SAN JOSE $65,500 CAMINO HEALTH CENTER SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO $65,500 DAVIS STREET COMMUNITY CENTER INC SAN LEANDRO $65,500 NORTH COUNTY HEALTH PROJECT INCORPORATED SAN MARCOS $65,500 SAN MATEO, COUNTY OF SAN MATEO $65,500 HARBOR COMMUNITY CLINIC SAN PEDRO $65,500 MARIN CITY HEALTH AND WELLNESS CENTER SAN RAFAEL $65,500 RITTER CENTER SAN RAFAEL $65,500 SERVE THE PEOPLE, INC. SANTA ANA $65,500 SOUTHLAND INTEGRATED SERVICES, INC. SANTA ANA $65,500 AMERICAN INDIAN HEALTH & SERVICES SANTA BARBARA $65,500 SANTA BARBARA NEIGHBORHOOD CLINICS SANTA BARBARA $65,500 SANTA BARBARA, COUNTY OF SANTA BARBARA $65,500 SANTA CRUZ COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTERS SANTA CRUZ $65,500 SANTA CRUZ, COUNTY OF SANTA CRUZ $65,500 COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTERS OF THE CENTRAL COAST, INC. SANTA MARIA $65,500 SANTA ROSA COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTERS SANTA ROSA $65,500 SHINGLETOWN MEDICAL CENTER SHINGLETOWN $65,500 SONOMA VALLEY COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTER SONOMA $65,500 LIVINGSTONE COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION STANTON $65,500 COMMUNITY MEDICAL CENTERS, INC. STOCKTON $65,500 SAN JOAQUIN, COUNTY OF STOCKTON $65,500 NORTHEASTERN RURAL HEALTH CLINICS SUSANVILLE $65,500 TARZANA TREATMENT CENTER, INC. TARZANA $65,500 ALTURA CENTERS FOR HEALTH TULARE $65,500 HURTT FAMILY HEALTH CLINIC, INC. TUSTIN $65,500 FAMILIES TOGETHER OF ORANGE COUNTY TUSTIN $65,500 MENDOCINO COMMUNITY HEALTH CLINIC, INC. UKIAH $65,500 TIBURCIO VASQUEZ HEALTH CENTER INCORPORATED UNION CITY $65,500 SAMUEL DIXON FAMILY HEALTH CEN VALENCIA $65,500 VENICE FAMILY CLINIC VENICE $65,500 CLINICAS DEL CAMINO REAL, INC. VENTURA $65,500 COUNTY OF VENTURA VENTURA $65,500 TULARE, COUNTY OF VISALIA $65,500 VISTA COMMUNITY CLINIC VISTA $65,500 SALUD PARA LA GENTE WATSONVILLE $65,500 EAST VALLEY COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTER INC WEST COVINA $65,500 WILMINGTON COMMUNITY CLINIC WILMINGTON $65,500 WINTERS HEALTHCARE FOUNDATION, INC. WINTERS $65,500 AMPLA HEALTH YUBA CITY $65,500