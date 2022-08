Brittney Griner Guilty

August 4, 2022

The star has been found guilty of criminal intent, the prosecution has been asking for 9.5 years.

Griner, a 31-year-old Houston native who plays professional basketball for the Phoenix Mercury, was detained on Feb. 17 at Sheremetyevo International Airport in Khimki as she returned to Russia to play during the WNBA’s offseason after she was accused of having vape cartridges containing hashish oil, which is illegal in the country.