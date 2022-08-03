Unique Food-Once Again- at the O.C. Fair

By Brian Hews

So…went to the OC Fair to see about the new food and (of course) found unexpected combinations of sweet and savory treats to eat.

There was a float topped with hot Cheetos, a brand-new take on potstickers and even a sandwich topped with Cap’n Crunch.

Top – POTSTICKERS with flamin’ Cheetos batter. NO LUCKY CHARMS? The Cap’n Crunch Chicken Sandwich. NO RED FINGERS! The Hot Cheetos Float, lemon-lime float topped with flamin’ Cheetos.

Also new this year is the Blender Bar – guests mix up their own smoothies or margaritas by peddling a special blender bike located in the Culinary Arts Building where chef demonstrations, eating contests and more will take place daily.

And the $4 Taste of the Fair is back on Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. when fairgoers can try sample-size versions of Fair food.

New concessionaires this year are:

• Garlicky’s – Garlic dogs, garlic sausages, garlic chicken kabobs

• Sweets By Cardinali – Milkshakes, ice cream, frozen bananas

• Moongoat Coffee – Vegan and gluten-free pastries, coffee

New foods include:

• Kool-Aid Chicken Sandwich (made with cherry Kool-Aid)- Chicken Charlie’s

• Deluxe Avocado Toast (topped with onions and tomatoes) – Ten Pound Buns

• Hot Cheeto Chicken Sandwich – Biggy’s

• Potstickers with Hot Cheetos batter (chicken and vegetables inside) – Chicken Charlie’s Pineapple Express

• Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich – Biggy’s

• Flaming Hot Ten Pound Bun (topped with Hot Cheetos) – Ten Pound Buns

• Hot Cheeto Float (lemon-lime float topped with Hot Cheetos) – Biggy’s and Candy Factory

• Cap’n Crunch Chicken Sandwich (topped with cereal) – Biggy’s

• Flaming Hot Cheeseburger (topped with Hot Cheetos) – Biggy’s

New at at the 2022 OC Fair is a Food Guide – guests can pick up a food listing and map at any of the information booths.

As always, fairgoers will enjoy their annual favorites including classic funnel cakes, serious BBQ, deep-fried treats, cinnamon rolls, family-sized pizza, exotic floats, ice cream and everything on a stick. There are many options to share.

Things to know before you go

• The Fair will be open Wednesday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on weekdays (Wednesday, Thursday) and 11 a.m. to midnight weekends (Friday, Saturday and Sunday).

• General admission is $12 on weekdays (Wednesday, Thursday) and $14 general admission on weekends (Friday, Saturday and Sunday). Tickets for seniors 60+ and kids 6-12 are $7 all days.

• Parking is $10 for cars and motorcycles and $20 for buses and limos.

• Tickets are on sale now and must be purchased in advance with no fees on ocfair.com. Fairgoers should make sure to get tickets for special days and group adventures now.

• Performances in Pacific Amphitheatre, The Hangar and Action Sports Arena during fair-time include same-day Fair admission.

• Unlimited ride carnival wristbands are back this year for $49 during the Fair. The one-day wristbands can be used Wednesdays and Thursdays, must be redeemed by 5 p.m. and include unlimited rides and two free games; guests can ride and play from 11 a.m. till 8 p.m.

• Carnival ride and game tickets can also be bought online and are $1.25 each. Tickets required for each ride range from two to 14 tickets and games require between two and eight tickets each. For more information on this year’s rides and games, visit ocfair.com

ENJOY!