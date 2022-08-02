SHUT YOUR TAP! Cerritos adopts resolution implementing emergency water conservation

August 2, 2022 ~ The Cerritos City Council recently adopted a resolution outlining emergency water conservation regulations that are now in effect in Cerritos. The regulations enacted are in response to the State Water Resources Control Board’s adoption of emergency water conservation regulations in June.

Except when necessary to address an immediate health and safety need or to comply with a term or condition in a permit issued by a state or federal agency, the following actions are prohibited:

• Washing of walkways, driveways or parking areas with a hose;

• Allowing a hose to run continuously while washing vehicles;

• Allowing sprinklers to direct water to areas other than landscape, causing runoff;

• Using water to clean, fill or maintain levels in decorative fountains unless a recycling system is used;

• Serving drinking water to any customer in a restaurant or other public place where food is served, sold or offered for sale unless expressly requested by the customer; and

• Failing to repair all water leaks as soon as possible.

Residential and commercial landscape areas shall be watered solely between the hours of 4 p.m. and 10 a.m. and for no more than 10 minutes. Watering shall be limited to three times per week during the months of June through September, and two times per week during the months of October through May. Landscape irrigation for commercial nurseries and growers, fire and erosion protection, the protection of endangered species, environmental mitigation projects and properties using reclaimed water are exempt from this provision. Watering using a handheld container, a hose equipped with a shut off nozzle or the use of an irrigation system for short durations to make repairs are also exempt from the provision.

In accordance with State regulations, drip irrigation systems and other similar low-water irrigation systems are exempt from limitations on watering duration.

Violation of the regulations is an infraction punishable by a fine of up to $500 per day. The emergency regulations will remain in effect until the State-mandated restrictions expire, at which time the City Council will review the water supply conditions to determine the need for continued mandatory conservation measures.

Following are additional water conservation tips:

• Run only full loads in clothes washers and dishwashers.

• Avoid flushing toilets unnecessarily; dispose of tissues, insects and other similar waste in the trash instead.

• Don’t leave the water running when washing dishes, brushing your teeth or shaving.

• Wash your produce in the sink or a pan that is partially filled with water instead of running water from the tap.

• Store drinking water in the refrigerator rather than letting the tap run to get a cold glass of water.

• For fish owners, when you clean your fish tank, use the water you’ve drained on your plants. The water is rich in nitrogen and phosphorus, providing you with a free and effective fertilizer.

Committed to the preservation of the environment and conservation of water, the City of Cerritos has taken steps to conserve natural resources through a recycled-water distribution system. Cerritos irrigates more than 200 acres of City-owned property – including most parks, parkways, decorative fountains and medians – with recycled water.

The use of recycled water saves about 722 million gallons of potable drinking water annually and is billed monthly at about half the cost of drinking water. In addition to being used on City-owned property, the recycled water is used to irrigate schools, a county park, a City of Lakewood park, cemeteries, freeway landscaping and some privately owned landscaped areas. Originating from industries, businesses and homes, the waste water is treated by a three-stage process by the Sanitation District before being used for irrigation.

For more information about the City’s recycled water system or water conservation, call the Water Division at (562) 916-1223.