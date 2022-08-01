Kaiser Permanente Downey Medical Center Breaks Ground on New Radiation Oncology Treatment Center

Members of Kaiser Permanente Downey Medical Center’s Administrative Team (from left to right: Gregg Durkee, chief operating officer; Payman Roshan, senior vice president and area manager; JT Lee, MD, area medical director; and Lisa López RN, chief administrative officer) at the groundbreaking ceremony for the future site of a Radiation Oncology Treatment Center at the Kaiser Permanente Bellflower Medical Offices.

Kaiser Permanente Downey Medical Center recently held a groundbreaking ceremony for a new Radiation Oncology Treatment Center on its Bellflower Medical Offices campus.

The facility will be the fourth radiation therapy site in Kaiser Permanente’s Southern California region – making radiation therapy much closer to home for members undergoing treatment for cancer in Southeast Los Angeles.

“We are thrilled to be breaking ground on this treatment center, which will be a complement and expansion on the existing life-saving hematology/ oncology services we’ve provided at the Bellflower Medical Offices for decades,” said Payman Roshan, senior vice president and area manager, Kaiser Permanente Downey Medical Center.”

Nationally, more than 500,000 cancer patients are cared for each year by Kaiser Permanente physicians.

“With more than 75 years of knowledge and experience in cancer prevention, diagnosis, and treatment, our integrated model partners our cancer patient’s primary care physician with sub-specialists in every aspect of care tailored to their unique needs”, said JT Lee, MD, area medical director, Kaiser Permanente Downey Medical Center.

The Radiation Oncology Treatment Center is set to open in early 2024. Once completed, the 32,000-square-foot facility will include the latest cancer-fighting technology. It also will house nine provider offices and nine exam rooms, with expanded imaging services available to members.

ARTIST’S RENDITION of Kaiser Permanente Downey Medical Center’s recently Radiation Oncology Treatment Center in Bellflower.