CHP Issues Silver Alert for Man Missing in Cerritos

The California Highway Patrol issued a Silver Alert Sunday evening to aid in the search for a 78-year-old man who went missing in Cerritos.

James Cox was last seen about 1 p.m. on Martha Avenue near Briarwood Street, according to the CHP. He was believed to be walking.

Cox is described as white, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 120 pounds, with white hair and blue eyes, wearing a blue shirt and jean shorts.

Anyone who sees Cox was asked to call 911.

A Silver Alert is activated when an elderly, developmentally or cognitively impaired person goes missing and is determine to be at risk to aid in their swift recovery.