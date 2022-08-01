August 2022 Cerritos Calendar of Events

August 2 – Cerritos Chinese-American Senior Citizens Association, 1:30-4:30 p.m., Cerritos Senior Center at Pat Nixon Park. Also on August 16. Contact CT Chu at (562) 276-5831.

August 3 – Planning Commission meeting, 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers.

– Friends of the 1st CEB, 6 p.m., Liberty Park. Contact Chuck Sooter at (562) 860-8174.

August 4 – Parks and Recreation Commission meeting, 5 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers.

– National Night Out, 7-8:30 p.m., Heritage Park, featuring public safety displays and information and a concert.

– Cerritos (Mid-City) Korean-American Senior Citizens Association, 9 a.m.-noon, Cerritos Senior Center at Pat Nixon Park. Also on August 18. Contact Kyo Kim at (562) 900-9382.

– Cerritos Indo-American Seniors, 1:30 to 4:30 p.m., Cerritos Senior Center at Pat Nixon Park. Also on August 18. Contact Dinesh Shah at (562) 650-4587.

– Formosa Senior Association, 1:30-4:30 p.m., Cerritos Senior Center at Pat Nixon Park. Also on August 18. Contact Christine Lee at (213) 219-1430.

August 5 – Filipino Seniors of Cerritos, 1:30-4:30 p.m., Cerritos Senior Center at Pat Nixon Park. Also on August 19. Contact Mayette Centeno at (562) 331-0938.

August 11 – City Council meeting, 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers.

– Bellflower Unified School District Board meeting, 7:30 p.m., 16703 S. Clark Avenue, Bellflower.

August 16 – ABC Unified School District Board meeting, 7 p.m., 16700 Norwalk Blvd., Cerritos.

August 18 – La Palma-Cerritos American Association of University Women, 7 p.m. Contact Karen Cox at (562) 519-0596 for location.

August 24 – Let Freedom Ring Committee, 7 p.m., Cerritos Sheriff’s Station/Community Safety Center.

August 25 – City Council meeting, 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers.

August 30 – Property Preservation Commission meeting, 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers.