55 Freeway Widening to Begin Between the 5 and 405

July 29, 2022~Transportation officials on Thursday officially kicked off the project to widen a stretch of the 55 Freeway locals know all too well.

The plan is to add a regular lane and a carpool lane in each direction of the freeway between the 5 and the 405. Reconfiguring some on- and off-ramps along that section “that can really work in concert with the local streets and roads, along Warner (Avenue), along Edinger (Street), along MacArthur (Boulevard) will also be a focus.

The $475 million project is being funded in part with money from Measure M, $140 million is coming from the California Transportation Commission.

Construction will take approximately four years.