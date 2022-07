Proving Saudis and Trump Were Tied Together-LIV Tournament at Trump Nat’l

July 28, 2022

Saudis holding tournament at Trump Golf Course for the Bone Saw League.

Are you golfers forgetting that the Saudis do terrible things now; that there was 19 Saudi’s involved in 9/11 and they butchered Jamal Khashoggi?

It’s all about the money….really disgusting.