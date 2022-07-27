      ____________________________ RATES       _______________________________ RATES ________________________

LA County Public Health Reports 7,316 New COVID Cases and 20 New Deaths

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) today released the latest data on COVID-19.

  • 7,316 New COVID-19 cases (3,279,517 cases to date)
  • 20 New deaths due to COVID-19 (32,674 deaths to date)
  • 1,280 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19
  • More than 12,321,000 individuals tested; 24% of people tested positive to date

 

Daily New Cases, Positivity Rate, Hospitalization of Confirmed Cases and

Deaths Last 7 Days

 

W

7/27

Tu

7/26

M

7/25

Su

7/24

Sa

7/23

F

7/22

Th

7/21

Daily new cases

 

7,316

3,547

3,072*

5,333*

6,914

8,091

8,691

Daily deaths

 

20

17

5*

8*

20

20

18

Daily hospitalizations of confirmed cases

1,280

1,286

1,235

1,207

1,200

1,247

1,329

Daily positivity rate (7-day avg)

16.2%

15.5%

15.2%

15.1%

15.2%

15.3%

15.3%

Data is by date reported by DPH, but does not necessarily represent the date of testing, hospitalization, or death.

* Number reflects an undercount due to a lag from weekend reporting.

 

