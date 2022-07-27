LA County Public Health Reports 7,316 New COVID Cases and 20 New Deaths

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) today released the latest data on COVID-19.

7,316 New COVID-19 cases (3,279,517 cases to date)

20 New deaths due to COVID-19 (32,674 deaths to date)

1,280 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19

More than 12,321,000 individuals tested; 24% of people tested positive to date

Daily New Cases, Positivity Rate, Hospitalization of Confirmed Cases and Deaths Last 7 Days W 7/27 Tu 7/26 M 7/25 Su 7/24 Sa 7/23 F 7/22 Th 7/21 Daily new cases 7,316 3,547 3,072* 5,333* 6,914 8,091 8,691 Daily deaths 20 17 5* 8* 20 20 18 Daily hospitalizations of confirmed cases 1,280 1,286 1,235 1,207 1,200 1,247 1,329 Daily positivity rate (7-day avg) 16.2% 15.5% 15.2% 15.1% 15.2% 15.3% 15.3%

Data is by date reported by DPH, but does not necessarily represent the date of testing, hospitalization, or death.

* Number reflects an undercount due to a lag from weekend reporting.

A wide range of data and dashboards on COVID-19 from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health are available on the Public Health website at http://www.publichealth.lacounty.gov including:

