LA County Public Health Reports 7,316 New COVID Cases and 20 New Deaths

|
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) today released the latest data on COVID-19.
- 7,316 New COVID-19 cases (3,279,517 cases to date)
- 20 New deaths due to COVID-19 (32,674 deaths to date)
- 1,280 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19
- More than 12,321,000 individuals tested; 24% of people tested positive to date
|
Daily New Cases, Positivity Rate, Hospitalization of Confirmed Cases and
Deaths Last 7 Days
|
|
W
7/27
|
Tu
7/26
|
M
7/25
|
Su
7/24
|
Sa
7/23
|
F
7/22
|
Th
7/21
|
Daily new cases
|
7,316
|
3,547
|
3,072*
|
5,333*
|
6,914
|
8,091
|
8,691
|
Daily deaths
|
20
|
17
|
5*
|
8*
|
20
|
20
|
18
|
Daily hospitalizations of confirmed cases
|
1,280
|
1,286
|
1,235
|
1,207
|
1,200
|
1,247
|
1,329
|
Daily positivity rate (7-day avg)
|
16.2%
|
15.5%
|
15.2%
|
15.1%
|
15.2%
|
15.3%
|
15.3%
Data is by date reported by DPH, but does not necessarily represent the date of testing, hospitalization, or death.
* Number reflects an undercount due to a lag from weekend reporting.
A wide range of data and dashboards on COVID-19 from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health are available on the Public Health website at http://www.publichealth.lacounty.gov including:
Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:
Please see additional information below:
|
Cases through 12:00pm 07/26/2022