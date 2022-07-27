El Rancho Unified Announces New Superintendent

Dr. Marco A. Villegas

July 26, 2022 ~ The El Rancho Unified School District Board of Education announced the selection of Dr. Marco A. Villegas as the next Superintendent of the El Rancho Unified School District following Dr. Francis Esparza, whose contract expired in June.

The Board of Education was unanimous in its selection of Dr. Villegas as the next Superintendent. Many factors were taken into consideration of his hiring, especially from the community. At the beginning of the search, District consultants held multiple community open forums, met with board members, staff, parents, and District stakeholders for an overall consensus on what criteria the District should be looking for in the next Superintendent.

Dr. Villegas comes from Pasadena Unified School District, where he most recently served as Associate Superintendent for the past two years. He also served as the Regional Director for the Ontario-Montclair School District in San Bernardino County, and as a site principal in Monrovia Unified and Ontario-Montclair school districts from 2000-2015.

Dr. Villegas received a Ph.D. in Urban Educational Leadership from Claremont Graduate University in Claremont, California, and master’s and bachelor’s degrees from California State University, Los Angeles.

Dr. Villegas has a successful track record in helping underperforming schools achieve academic success. The schools under his direction have earned numerous awards for outstanding academic achievement. Among the awards his schools have received are the California Distinguished Schools Award, the Title I Academic Achievement Award (3 times), the California Business Education Excellence Award, the Gold Ribbon Award, and the State and National Schools to Watch Award. Earlier this month, the District hosted a meet-and-greet opportunity for students, parents, staff, and community members to meet the new Superintendent.