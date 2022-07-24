Passings: Beverle Kae Ray, August 1941 – July 7, 2022

Beverle Kae Ray

July 24, 2022 ~ Beverle Kae Ray (Schmelzer) passed away on July 7, 2022 in Los Alamitos, California. She was born on August 28, 1941 and raised in Erie, Pennsylvania.

She graduated from McDowell High School in 19S9. In 1963, Beverle married her one true love George Ray. They settled in Cerritos, California in 1969 and have lived in the same home ever since. She had an amazing life.

She and George enjoyed many years together filled with hard work, sacrifice, friendship, but most of all LOVE. She was a loving mother to two daughters: Michelle and Heather. She worked at LeFiell Manufacturing Company for 27 years. She was also involved in many service organizations and volunteer programs in her community.

Beverle donated countless hours to her girls’ schools, the Cerritos Public Library, The Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts, The First CEB Marines Program, as well as local food drives. She enjoyed playing Bunco with her friends, monthly, for the last 39 years.

Most of all, she loved to travel. She looked forward to her annual family vacations to places all over the country and, with George, she traveled the world. Her favorite place to visit with George, daughters, son-In-laws, and grandchildren, was Hawaii.

Reading, “counting the waves/I, and watching the remarkable sunsets were what she enjoyed most. She had an incredible life filled with so much love and laughter which, in turn, created life-long memories. She is loved by her son-in-laws; Jake and David and by her grandchildren: Haley, Makena, Kylee and Trevor. She was their grandmother, but they called her “Nana”.

Beverle was extremely proud of her family and they were her world! She continually guided them by passing along her life-lessons. She was an example of class, grace, and selflessness.

For her, it was not the grandiose gestures, it was the subtle acts of kindness. The phone calls to family and friends, the cards for every holiday and birthday or text messages of thoughtfulness to quietly impart encouragement, support, and love will be greatly missed.

She made everyone feel loved, special, and appreciated. Bev is survived not only by her family in California, but her Pennsylvania family.

Beverle’s wishes were to have her body cremated with the ashes to be spread at sea amongst the waves. Condolences can be sent to [email protected] . Donations in Bev’s memory can be made to your favorite local charity.